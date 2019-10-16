Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Worth $57.5 Billion by 2025-Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Key companies profiled in this global nutraceutical ingredients market research report are Associated British Foods plc, Arla Foods, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ajinomoto CO. INC., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Glanbia PLC, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, and Kerry Inc.

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Product Type (Vitamins, Amino Acids, Probiotic, Minerals), Derivation Method (Natural, Synthetic), Form, Application (Dietary Supplements, Infant & Maternal Nutrition), End User, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025”, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to reach $57.5 billion by 2025.

Demand for nutraceutical ingredients has grown particularly fast in developing economies, as industrial growth has translated into greater urbanization along with the huge base of population and higher per capita incomes. Also, the pace with which, global middle- class has grown, it has demanded larger quantities of higher quality and more diverse food. The growth of nutraceutical ingredients market is mainly attributed to growing health concerns among consumers, which results in high demand for fortified foods; increasing incidence of non-communicable chronic diseases and other health issues; and rising use of nutraceutical ingredients in food and beverage and animal nutrition applications.

Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5044

The global nutraceutical ingredients market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025- by product type (vitamins, proteins and amino acids, probiotic, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, fibers and specialty carbohydrates, prebiotic, phytochemicals and plant extract, others), derivation method (natural and synthetic), form (dry and liquid), application (dietary supplements, functional nutrients, infant and maternal nutrition, medical nutrition, animal nutrition), and end use industries (food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical, animal feed, and personal care). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.

Based on product type, the vitamins segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall nutraceutical ingredients market in 2019. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to its high demand from nutritional and fortified food sector and increasing consumer awareness about micronutrient deficiencies. However, probiotic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to changing lifestyle and eating habits, increasing awareness about health benefits of probiotics beyond digestive health, and growing use of probiotics in animal feed for animal nutrition. In addition, increasing health issues like digestive disorders and diarrhea as well as growing old age population further drives the demand of probiotics.

On the basis of derivation method, the natural segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall nutraceutical ingredients market in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to increased consumer confidence in organic foods as well as their concern about possible health risks and side effects associated with inorganic food and synthetic chemicals.

On the basis of form, dry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall nutraceutical ingredients market in 2019. High stability, good shelf life, and ease of handling during processing and transportation are the key factors responsible for the large share of this segment. However, liquid segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Liquid nutraceutical ingredients help to create new products with greater ease. Moreover, they provide beneficial advantages to manufacturers such as constant and specification-oriented quality and no investment in equipment for dissolving. In product manufacturing, it helps to improve viscosity, mouthfeel, product stability, texture, shelf life, and visual aspect.

On the basis of application, dietary supplement segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall nutraceutical ingredients market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to growing global burden of diseases and the fact that the consumers are becoming more health conscious and demanding supplements to increase the nutrition content of the diet.

On the basis of end use industries, food and beverage industry is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall nutraceutical ingredients market in 2019. The largest share of this segment is mainly due to increasing application of nutraceutical ingredients in human nutrition and rising consumer demand for healthy, nutritional, and fortified food and beverages.

Meticulous Research® is Glad to Announce Year-End Discount Offer.

Grab Maximum 25% Discount On All Our Research Reports, Discount Valid Till 31st December 2019

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to command the largest share of the global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2019, followed by North America and Europe. Moreover, this region is also expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The growth in this market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing government spending on the healthcare, and growing disposable income of the population. In addition, factors such as changing lifestyle and eating habits; growing consumer demand for nutritional & health promoting products; and large demand for food, beverages, dietary supplements, functional food, and personal care products further support the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market in the region.

The major players operating in the global nutraceutical ingredients market are Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), Arla Foods (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V., (The Netherlands), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Ajinomoto CO. INC. (Japan), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), and Kerry Inc. (Ireland), among others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 219 market data tables & 61 figures & charts from the report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nutraceutical-ingredients-market-5044/

Scope of the Nutraceutical Ingredients Marke Research Report:

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Product Type

Vitamins

Proteins and Amino Acids

Probiotic

Minerals

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Prebiotic

Phytochemical & Plant Extracts

Others

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Derivation Method

Natural

Synthetic

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Form

Dry

Liquid

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Application

Dietary Supplements

Functional Nutrients

Infant & Maternal Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Animal Nutrition

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by End Use Industries

Food and beverage industry

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East & Africa



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5044

Related Reports:

Nutritional Premixes Market by Type (Vitamin Premixes, Mineral Premixes, Amino Acid Premixes, Nucleotide Premixes, Fiber Premixes, Nutraceutical Premixes, and Others), Form (Powder and Liquid), Application (Animal Feed, Nutrition & Health Supplements, Food &Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Nutraceutical Excipients Market by Type (Fillers, Diluents, Coating Agents, Binder, Disintegrates), End Products (Protein & Amino Acids, Vitamin, Minerals, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, And Others) - Global Forecast to 2023

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.