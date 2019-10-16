/EIN News/ --

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 10/15/2019 47,028,510



Total gross of voting rights: 47,028,510







Total net* of voting rights: 46,990,233





* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

