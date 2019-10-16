Food Automation 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Food Automation Market Analysis - Global & Regional Industry Forecast (2019 - 2024)” New Document to its Studies Database

October 16, 2019

The global Food Automation market stands on its ability to control all the processes efficiently and help the system run effortlessly. Rapid industrialization and urbanization are two of the noteworthy factors that push the global Food Automation market to newer heights at short intervals. However, growth of many domestic small scale food agencies also helps Food Automation market experience a significant push. These agencies prepare local food items with high demand and for supply and packing and processing of food items, Food Automation market is highly needed.

Food automation is a part of food engineering. In earlier times, the food was simply supplied form the hub to different locations of demand. They never had packaging or grading organizing as their concern. However, with foodservice taking a global turn, technology had to intervene. It is here food automation comes in and helps in smooth supply of food.

Food automation is required for a different purpose. Many non-governmental organizations are dependant on Food Automation, hospitals and offices with meal system also require food automation for regularity in service. Moreover, food automation does not just include supply system. It also includes design and processing of several foods, handling the marketing and technical works related to Food Automation service and many more.

Key Players

1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

2. ABB Ltd

3. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

4. Siemens AG

5. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6. Schneider Electric SE

7. GEA Group

8. Fortive Corporation

9. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

10. Rexnord Corporation

11. Emerson Electric Co.

12. Nord Drivesystems

Segmentation

The segmentation of the Food Automation market is based on product type and application of Food Automation. These segments strengthen the pillar that is expected to support the future Food Automation market.

By type, the segmentation of the Food Automation market includes Motors, Generators, Motor Controls, Discrete Controller Systems Visualization, Rotary and Linear Products. These are primarily the equipment used widely by the Food Automation market.

Based on the application, the segmentation of Food Automation market includes Packaging, Re-Packaging Palletizing, Sorting, Grading, Picking, Placing and Processing. The packaging is the most crucial of all the processes and hence needs special attention, which is generally taken care of during repacking.

Regional Market

In every detailed report, there is a regional report included that shows the amount of revenue collected from different regions. The regions are primarily, Europe, North America, and South America, the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Europe have the greatest number of organizations handling the market for Food Automation. There are countries like Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, France, the UK, and the US to satisfy the number of people demanding Food Automation. This, in turn, helps in increasing the limit of the local market too. In APAC region, India experiences gradual growth in market demand and helps the global Food Automation market along with China, Japan, and Thailand.

