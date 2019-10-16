Middle East & Africa OTR Tire Market Report, 2015-2019 & 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa OTR Tire Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types, by Vehicle Types, by End Users, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East & Africa (MEA) OTR tire market are projected to witness considerable growth during 2019-2025.

This report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Middle East and Africa OTR tire market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Growing construction, mining and industrial sector along with various government initiatives to invest in non-oil sectors are some of the key growth drivers of the Middle East and Africa OTR tire market. Additionally, construction activities especially in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Turkey would further boost the demand for the OTR tire market in the Middle East and Africa region.



Government initiatives coupled with rising public and private partners have resulted in growth in investment in the construction and mining activities. Further, Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia NTP, UAE Vision 2021 and others would fuel off-road vehicles market over the coming years. This would create the market for both OEM and aftermarket OTR tires during 2019-2025.



Based on tire types, radial tires lead the overall Middle East and Africa OTR tire market. Whereas, in terms of vehicle types, construction and industrial vehicles dominate the OTR tires market in the Middle East and Africa region.



The report thoroughly covers the market by product type, vehicle type, end-users, target market and countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria and the Rest of MEA.



Companies Profiled



Balkrishna Industries Limited

Bridgestone Middle East & Africa FZE

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (Michelin SCA)

MRF Limited

Petlas Lastik San. Tic. Inc.

Promoteon Tyre Group S.R.L.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Triangle Tyre Co. Ltd.

Yokohama Rubber Company

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3 MEA OTR Tire Market Overview

3.1 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

3.2 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.3 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenue Share, By Vehicle Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenue Share, By End Users, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 MEA OTR Tire Market Industry Life Cycle

3.8 MEA OTR Tire Market- Porter's Five Forces, 2018



4 MEA OTR Tire Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5 MEA OTR Tire Market Trends



6 MEA OTR Tire Market Overview, By Types

6.1 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, By Radial Tires, 2015-2025F

6.2 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, By Bias Tires, 2015-2025F



7 MEA OTR Tire Market Overview, By Vehicle Types

7.1 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, By Loaders, 2015-2025F

7.2 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, By Dump Trucks, 2015-2025F

7.3 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, By Graders, 2015-2025F

7.4 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, By Cranes, 2015-2025F

7.5 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, By Dumpers, 2015-2025F

7.6 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, By Tractors, 2015-2025F

7.7 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, By Froklifts, 2015-2025F

7.8 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, By Others, 2015-2025F



8 MEA OTR Tire Market Overview, By End Users

8.1 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, By Construction, 2015-2025F

8.2 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, By Mining, 2015-2025F

8.3 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, By Industrial, 2015-2025F

8.4 MEA OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, By Others, 2015-2025F



9 UAE OTR Tire Market Overview

9.1 UAE OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

9.2 UAE OTR Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Vehicle Types, 2015-2025F

9.3 UAE OTR Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2015-2025F

9.4 UAE OTR Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By End Users, 2015-2025F



10 Saudi Arabia OTR Tire Market Overview

10.1 Saudi Arabia OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

10.2 Saudi Arabia OTR Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Vehicle Types, 2015-2025F

10.3 Saudi Arabia OTR Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2015-2025F

10.4 Saudi Arabia OTR Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By End Users, 2015-2025F



11 Turkey OTR Tire Market Overview



12 Kuwait OTR Tire Market Overview



13 Qatar OTR Tire Market Overview



14 Oman OTR Tire Market Overview



15 Bahrain OTR Tire Market Overview



16 South Africa OTR Tire Market Overview



17 Nigeria OTR Tire Market Overview



18 Egypt OTR Tire Market Overview



19 Rest of Middle East & Africa OTR Tire Market Overview

19.1 Rest of Middle East & Africa OTR Tire Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F



20 Middle East & Africa OTR Tire Market Opportunity Assessment

20.1 Middle East & Africa OTR Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By Vehicle Types, 2025F

20.2 Middle East & Africa OTR Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2025F

20.3 Middle East & Africa OTR Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By Application, 2025F



21 Middle East & Africa OTR Tire Market Competitive Landscape

21.1 Middle East & Africa OTR Tire Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

21.1.1 UAE OTR Tire Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

21.1.2 Saudi Arabia OTR Tire Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

21.1.3 Turkey OTR Tire Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

21.1.4 Kuwait OTR Tire Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

21.1.5 Qatar OTR Tire Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

21.1.6 Oman OTR Tire Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

21.1.7 Bahrain OTR Tire Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

21.2 Middle East & Africa OTR Tire Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters



22 Company Profiles



23 Strategic Recommendations



