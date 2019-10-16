“The Wellness Duo” Tijen Yalchin and Ashley Short celebrate 10 years of holistic cannabis company Earth Kisses Sky

The Canadian company is credited with changing the topicals game with their signature salves

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Kisses Sky, a leader in holistic medicine and known for their signature products designed to reduce pain and inflammation and promote healing through cannabis topicals is turning 10 years old this November.

Founders, Tijen Yalchin and Ashley Short who are also famously known in the cannabis community as “The Wellness Duo” are celebrating this significant milestone with a private event scheduled for Thursday November 7th, 2019 at The Hamilton Club in Hamilton, ON.

“We have been able to witness people moving from pain to acceptance, to living a fuller and more productive and happy life by embracing health and wellness into their lifestyles. We have been able to show people through our products that cannabis isn’t something to be afraid of, rather, it’s something that can enhance one’s quality of life when used with intention.Through our site, JustAddOil.ca, we’ve been able to help people introduce legal cannabis into their lifestyle and have taken the fear of judgement out of using cannabis infused products,” says Tijen Yalchin, co-founder, EKS.

Earth Kisses Sky (EKS) combines their integrated clinical practice that includes acupuncture, massage, holistic nutrition and holistic medicine with their array of infused medical cannabis, notably the Pain & Inflammation Skin Salve and the Skin Healing & Beauty Skin Salve. Based out of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Yalchin and Short have taken from their own experiences with pain and combined it with their passion and expertise to create a company and brand that offers ready-to-mix topicals, therapeutic teas and healing bath salts.

“I was diagnosed with Lyme disease nine years ago, which caused me to become bed bound. At 27, I was told that I’d be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. I began a health regime and treatment plan that consisted of nutritious foods and herbs. I also got my Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (MMAR) with the sole purpose to create a topical for my muscles and joints and now I’m doing great post a full knee replacement. Just like me, our pain management and inflammation products have benefited a lot of our patients and has led us into many exciting avenues and learning experiences,” says Ashley Short, co-founder, EKS.

With the onset of Legalization 2.0, providing greater access to topical products and increased awareness about the health benefits of cannabis among previously sceptical consumers, EKS is looking to forge strong partnerships with healthcare practitioners and licensed producers to share their vision of creating clean, natural, high-quality products for medical cannabis patients.

ABOUT EKS:

EKS manufactures and distributes 100% natural health products designed for one-step, at-home infusion with cannabis oil. Today, the product line includes two slaves (one for pain and another for skin healing and beauty); a loose leaf tea and a bath salt. Our proprietary products have consistent and repeatable formulations, which have been developed by a team with 10+ years of experience blending and developing topicals.

For PRESS PASSES, interviews and other information about the event, CONTACT:

Danielle McKay, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Danielle@marigoldpr.com, 905-808-7230, Marigold Marketing & PR

Attachments

Danielle McKay Marigold Marketing & PR 9058087230 danielle@marigoldpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.