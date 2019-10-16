Global Electric Bike Market by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Regions, Forecast To 2023

“Electric Bike - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

Overview:

An electric bicycle, or an e-bike, can be defined as a bike with an integrated electric motor that provides propulsion. These electric bikes are known for their ability to support the the pedaling power to more powerful motors but the basic functionality remains the same of giving the rider pedalling ability. These bikes use rechargeable batteries and the lighter ones can promote a speed of 16 to 20 mph. The high-powered one can reach up to 28mph. In many countries, these are treated under different electric bike laws as it is conventionally different from the regular bikes.

The global market for electronic bike is getting significant traction from several quarters. This is primarily due to the need to curb carbon emission and protect the environmental standards. A lot of countries are making these bikes a standard practice. Its health benefits are numerous. This type of bikes helps in break the sedentary lifestyle and ride for longer hours, which can be used to build high endurance and trigger core muscles. It also provides the rider a benefit of not perspiring heavily due to which a lot of people are using this as a mode of traveling to office.

Such practices of the electronic bikes are expected to make better grounds for the market in the coming years, in terms of revenue. The market for electric bike is further going to experience growth owing to the participation of major market players using various innovations and demand getting generated for the product via e-commerce sites. Various sites are making significant market contribution by taking leaps in terms of marketing strategies. These electric bikes are relatively cheaper in the long run due to which a lot of people are opting for variants of these.

Segmentation:

The global market for electronic bikes can be read in detail by having it segmented into type and application. These two segments have various information regarding factorial details that can assist better understanding of the market.

By type, the global market report on the electronic bike covers lead-acid battery electric bike and lithium ion battery electric bike. Both these segments are triggering much revenues.

By application, the global market for electronic bike covers distribution and direct sales as a mode to reach out to people.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is showing extraordinary growth opportunities for the market as several countries in the region are taking environment issues seriously. These countries are making laws electronic bike friendly to provide ample scope for the market tor register growth. Several other countries in the Asia Pacific region, like China, Singapore, and others have taken this issue seriously and are planning to make this a regular mode of transport. China’s step is further getting bolstered by the demand to get rid of smogs that is creating health issues.

Industry News:

In September 2019, Swytch announced that their new electric bike conversion kit would be the smallest in the world. The new version would gain much acceptance due to its smaller size, lighter weight, and easy using facilities. This kit could convert any pedal-based bicycle into an electric bike.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Electric Bike Market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

