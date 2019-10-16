Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges and Industry Key Events 2019 - 2023

“Wi-Fi Chipset - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Overview

A Wi-Fi chipset refers to an internal piece of hardware that enables a device to communicate with another wireless-enabled device. A Wi-Fi chip is used in several applications like personal computers, smartphones, as well as laptops, among others. As per the latest report, the global Wi-Fi chipset market is observed to grow at an exponential rate through the forecast period. Some of the attributable factors include growing demand for high-tech devices among consumers and rising integration of Wi-Fi in homes and enterprises. Further, ascension noted in the electronic industry is expected drive the global Wi-Fi chipset market sizeably.

Furthermore, the study has suggested that the market is expected to witness sizeable growth in the forecast period, owing to proliferated developments in computer-aided systems, wearable technology, the internet of things (IoT), as well as automated technologies. Also, growth in the adoption of smartphones, laptops, and tablets, the global Wi-Fi chipset market is estimated to flourish at an impressive pace. Demand for high-speed data transmission is also anticipated to contribute to market growth. Moreover, new product launches for frequency bands are another market driver for the global Wi-Fi chipset market.

Market Segmentation

The global Wi-Fi Chipset market is segmented and analyzed on the basis of product, end-user/application, and region. Based on product, the global market for Wi-Fi chipset is segmented into 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n, 802.11ac, and 802.11ad. Based on application, the global Wi-Fi chipset market is segmented into computer, smartphone home devices, and mobile phone.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global Wi-Fi chipset market is segmented into the geographical regions of North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. Among these, the global market for Wi-Fi chipset is led by Asia Pacific, during the forecast period. Such growth can be causative to the technological advances in the Wi-Fi technology and snowballing usage of Wi-Fi in homes, offices, as well as public places has proliferated demand for Wi-Fi technology exponentially. Additionally, the population that falls under the middle-class income group is mounting, especially in developing countries, contributing to the Wi-Fi chipset growth within Asia Pacific.

Further, a need for smart cities is also encouraging mushrooming of the Wi-Fi chipset market. Several government initiatives have been launched, most of which are highly supportive of the latest technologies and encourage the Wi-Fi chipset market in the same manner. For instance, governments residing in China and India, where there are smart city hundreds of projects under construction and progress are expected to accelerate market growth within the APAC market. Apart from that, presence and influence of major market vendors present in the Wi-Fi chipset market in these smart city projects are expected to contribute to the regional market ascension.

Industry Update

Sept 2019: Qualcomm recently announced the launch of their latest generation Wi-Fi 6 chipsets which are intended to be used in routers, access points, and smartphones.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Wi-Fi Chipset market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

Broadcom

Qualcomm Atheros

MediaTek

Marvell

Intel

Realtek

STMicroelectronics

NXP

Texas Instruments

