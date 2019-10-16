China's Low Voltage Electric Motor Market 2019-2025 | Detailed Analysis on Market Trends, Drivers & Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Type, by Products, by Applications, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's Low Voltage Electric Motor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025.



This report thoroughly covers the market by type, voltage, end-user, and applications.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

China's low voltage electric motor market growth is primarily due to the need for innovation in the manufacturing processes and overall high-quality development in the industrial application. Advantages of low voltage electric motors such as automation and speeding up manufacturing processes make it a critical component across the industrial, commercial and other applications such as mining, agriculture, and defense, resulting in wide deployment of the same across China.



The Commercial application of the low voltage electric motor is the key revenue generating segment in the overall low voltage electric motor market in China, owing to efforts to upgrade or revamp existing projects along with the development of new business establishment with the help of advanced technologies and related automation resources. Further, the market for industrial applications is also anticipated to register higher growth during the forecast period.

In 2018, the compressors accounted for the highest share in terms of market revenues, however, other products such as Centrifuges, Extruders, Winches, etc. are considered as the key growing end-use products of China low voltage electric motor.



Market Covered

By Types

AC Up to 60V 60.1V - 200V 200.1V - 1000V

DC Up to 60V 60.1V - 200V 200.1V - 1000V



By Products

Fans

Compressors

Pumps

Conveyors

Others (Centrifuges, Extruders, Winches, etc.)

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Power Utility & Water Treatment

Others (Defense, Agriculture, Transportation Infrastructure, etc.)

Companies Profiled



ABB Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Regal Beloit Corporation

Siemens AG

TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

WEG S.A.

Wolong Electric Group

