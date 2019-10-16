South African Video Surveillance Market Outlook 2019-2025: Anticipating a CAGR of 3.9% During the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Video Surveillance Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Components (Camera, Recorder, Software And Encoder), By Verticals, By Camera Types, By Megapixels, by Form Factor, by Provinces and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South African video surveillance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report thoroughly covers the market by components, verticals, and provinces.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Favorable initiatives and regulations by the government, development of the residential sector along with emphasis on education sector would spur the growth of video surveillance solutions in the country during the forecast period.

Development plans such as National Transport Master Plan (NAPMAP) 2050 and National Development Plan 2030 along with recovering construction industry would spur the demand for video surveillance systems over the coming years. Further, infrastructure development, such as hotels, stadiums, offices and recreational facilities along with strengthening of public service sectors such as education, recreation, tourism and health would open up new avenues for the application of video surveillance solutions in the country.



On the basis of provinces, Gauteng province captures the highest market revenue share in the overall video surveillance systems market followed by KwaZulu Natal Province and Western Cape Province. Development of cities, such as Cullinan Mega City, Goudrand Mega City and Stinkwater Mega City, would boost the demand for video surveillance systems in the Gauteng province during the forecast period.

