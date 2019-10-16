Earthmoving Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- However, there are a few factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The need for license, coupled with high prices, has been hurting the growth prospects of the industry. However, the recent push by governmental agencies has helped the sector proliferate even in the most uncertain times. The analysts remain positive about the growth prospects of the earthmoving equipment industry. The appealing norms and the push by the chief government industries have helped the industry grow by leap and bound in recent years.

With the renovation and construction of new buildings all across the globe, the global earthmoving equipment industry has seen major advancements in recent years. The industry is marked by the growing needs of heavy vehicles that take part in mining, demolition, or construction of new buildings all across the globe. The earthmoving equipment industry hit a significant high in the year 2018 and is expected to proliferate in the next few years.

The earthmoving equipment industry finds its application on in the mining and even farming activities too. There is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The ever-rising population needs more space to live, which in return increases the demand for construction of new buildings. On the other hand, the rise in mining activities has helped the industry grow by leap and bound in recent years.



Key Players

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo

Hitachi

Doosan

Kobelco

Hyundai

Cnh

John Deere

Terex

Jcb

Liebherr

Sandvik

Sumitomo

Sany

Liugong

Lonking

Xcmg

Xgma

Zoomlion

Shantui

Sinomach-Hi

Lovol

Segmentation

The earthmoving equipment industry is characterized by several factors that play quite a crucial role. Each segmentation allows a person to have a crucial role in the industry and helps the reader have a look at the industry from varying angles. This, in turn, leads to having an unbiased opinion of the industry. Some of the significant factors based on which the industry can be segmented into are the type and the application. Based on the type, the industry is segmented into loaders, forklifts, bulldozers, cranes, and several others. While on the basis of application, the industry finds its key application in mining, excavation, material handling, lifting, and several others. Each segment plays a crucial role and comes with its own set of pros and cons.

Regional Overview

The global earthmoving equipment finds its application in every major geography. The Middle East plays a crucial role in the growth of the industry, followed by the Asia Pacific region. The presence of a large number of warehouses and extensive mining activities in the region has helped the industry grow by leap and bound. South America also shows some promising signs of growth and is expected to take a leading role in the next few decades. Developed regions like North America and Europe show little to no indication of the growth of the industry.

Industry News

In recent news, the international body ICRA revised its outlook on the sale of earthmoving equipment in the region. The move comes in the response of sluggish sales coupled with a slowing economy. The report also suggested that the impact was driven by the low demand for housing infrastructure and how the government can take necessary actions to reboot the industry.

