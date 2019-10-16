Energy Drinks Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Energy Drinks – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Energy Drinks Market – Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Market Shares and Forecasts (2019-2026)

Market Overview:

The global energy drinks market hit a major high in the year 2019, valuing it at an astounding $43 billion. The industry has a global reach and is on the path of crossing a significant milestone by the year 2026. The energy drinks provide instant and count caffeine and taurine as its key component. Taurine is known to have a significant impact on the body and is good for cardiovascular function and skeletal muscle development. The easy availability of products coupled with a robust supply chain has helped the industry grow by leap and bound in recent years.

When it comes to energy drinks, there is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The industry provides instants physical and mental relaxation and hence is a huge hit in developed nations like the United States. The growing awareness among consumers, coupled with the changing customer habits, has been affecting the growth prospects positively. Furthermore, energy drinks have become a great hit in parties where consumers prefer to have mild alcoholic beverages. The product symbolizes status and hence is a huge hit among youth who prefer to have energy drinks as a status symbol.

Despite the advantages, the global energy drinks industry is looked at with skeptic eyes. Most energy drinks contain caffeine, which has made consumers caffeine-addicted. On the other hand, excessive consumption has led to sleeplessness, excessive urination, and unusual heart rhythms. This, in turn, has raised several eyebrows and is under scrutiny for the time being. However, despite the disadvantages, the industry is expected to flourish in various geographies across the globe. The alcoholic segment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of six percent from the year 2019 to 2026.

Major Players in Energy Drinks market are:

Arizona

Rockstar

Living Essentials Marketing

Pepsico

Monster

National Beverage

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Big Red

Red Bull

Vital Pharmaceuticals

Segmentation:

There is a slew of factors based on which the global energy drinks industry can be segmented into. Major factors include product type, ingredient type, and packaging material. Based on the product type, the industry is segmented into hypotonic, isotonic, and hypertonic. On the other hand, based on the type of ingredients, the industry is primarily into aqua/water and additives like sweeteners and flavors.

Furthermore, based on packaging, the industry is segmented into bottles, cans, and others. Each segmentation plays a crucial role and allows individuals to look at the industry from multiple lenses. This, in turn, helps to have a vivid picture of the industry.

Regional Overview:

When it comes to a regional overview, the Asia Pacific region holds the lion share. The rise in disposable income, coupled with the growing popularity of energy drinks in the massively populous region, has helped the industry grow by leap and bound. On the other hand, energy drinks are already a huge hit in developed nations like the United States and parts of Europe. Rapid urbanization, coupled with the need for energy drinks in busy schedules, has promoted the culture and hence the segment is hugely popular in the developed economies. The Middle East and the African continent also represent better growth prospects.

Industry News:

A study linked with energy drinks suggested that energy drinks can led to kidney damage, poor mental health, and risk-seeking behavior. The researchers have asked to government to take serious actions on the companies and make significant changes in the industry. Excess caffeine can also led to high blood pressures too.



