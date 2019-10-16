XeroE – Emission-Free Courier Service Reports Successful London Trials

Companies Overwhelmingly Positive About Zero Emission Delivery Brand

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XeroE, the revolutionary new service working towards making London a cleaner place to live, work and breathe, is pleased to announce results of their recent London trial.

With a strong focus on their sustainable credentials, XeroE’s premise is clear and simple: To make it easier for people living and working in London to access emission free delivery vehicles by bringing them together on one platform – XeroE. The concept has been welcomed by London’s business community, many of whom operate out of a no- or low emissions zone.

The trial can report:

• Generating a 130-strong driver force

• Strong take-up across environmentally-focused businesses, such as florists and printing companies

• Delivery data – generated in partnership with Imperial College, London - demonstrating savings in CO2, NOX and NHS treatment.



The opportunities to slash emissions across the capital are more tangible than ever, with courier options ranging from pizza delivery to time-sensitive documentation.

Following a successful trial in central London, XeroE are currently in a funding round to secure backing for expansion throughout London and other UK cities.

“The trial demonstrated that individuals and companies are very aware of the problem and will do something about when they can.”, said Steve Evans, of XeroE Ltd, “Clearly there is a huge appetite for sustainable courier and delivery options, they are just not easily accessible. XeroE is a game-changer. We are dedicated to providing a sustainable, reliable service that works for both the consumer and business, and our inbuilt health tracker provides our users with detailed data for reporting against four of the UN’s Sustainability Development Goals.”

XeroE is London’s emission free transport platform, uniting all available emission free vehicles – such as cargo bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters- in one reliable location.

Many couriers do have a small number of zero emission vehicles in their fleet, but they can’t always promise to supply one. This often contravenes modern SME’s environmentally-conscious practices and prevents large companies from meeting their own sustainability targets allows those based in no/ low emission zones to arrange deliveries.

Independent drivers and riders are given another sales channel through which to secure work, generate a new income stream and earn more, with no extra cost to them.

From XeroE to Hero(e) – Ten reasons why XeroE is revolutionary

• Guaranteed emission free vehicles, on demand or pre-booked

• Real time tracking and full delivery audit trail

• Market rates for deliveries

• Additional sales channel for e-drivers at no cost to them

• Easy booking and management for all parties

• Immediate driver payment

• Free driver/rider set up set up

• Reduced vehicle congestion

• Increased usage of emission free vehicles

• Fresher, cleaner London air





