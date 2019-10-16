Latest Report of Patient Home Monitoring Market 2019-2025|Top Competitors,Application,Regional Analysis and Forecast

The assessment and forecast of the Patient Home Monitoring Market have been studied on a regional and global basis.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient home monitoring, or in short PHM, is a type of health care delivery system, which allows the patients to make use of digital technologies and small medical devices to collect the PGHD, or the patient-generated health data, and send it to a health specialist. Common types of physiological data, which can be gathered through the PHM, include weight, vital, blood pressure and heart rate. Once the data has been collected, the patient will be able to send it to a physician’s chamber through a software application or a computer system. The software can be installed on a Smartphone, Computer or a Tablet.

The patient home monitoring techniques generally depend on two things, which are- the device, which is being used, and the health condition that is being monitored. However, almost all the technologies usually include the same components. The first one is a wireless sensor, which is used to calculate some specified physical parameters and store the data, which it gathers. The accumulated data is then sent to a specific location and stored in a database. Once the health specialist starts to examine the data, the device alerts the patient about it.

The usage of the patient home monitoring methods is more common in the North American countries, such as the USA and Canada. However, numerous European countries, such as Germany, Italy, France, Spain, United Kingdom, etc, and Asian countries, such as China, India, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, etc, have also started using this healthcare delivery system.

Top key Players

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

CAS Medical Systems

CONTEC MEDICAL

Dragerwerk

GE Healthcare

Guangdong Biolight Meditech

Medtronic

Mindray Medical

Nihon Kohden

Philips Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare

St. Jude Medical

Protech Home Medical

Global Patient Home Monitoring Market Segmentation

Segment by Type

Vital Sign Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitor

Pulse Oximeters

Heart Rate Monitor (ECG)

Temperature Monitor

Respiratory Rate Monitor

Brain Monitor (EEG)

Others

Segment by Application

Cancer Treatment

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment

Diabetes Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

