Fresh and Packaged Asparagus Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Introduction

Global Fresh and Packaged Asparagus Market

In the fresh and packaged asparagus market, Asparagus officinalis, or asparagus as it is widely known is a member of the Asparagaceae family and is a perennial crop with separate male and female plants. It is a vegetable crop that has a viable yield period of fifteen years or more. It is native to both the Mediterranean region as well as Asia Minor. The asparagus plant can grow to around 1 meter in height along with fasciculated roots with rhizomes. There are longer fibrous roots that can grow up to 2 meters as well.

Due to its palatable taste as well as being very nutritious, it has become a much sought after ingredient by major companies to be used as a key ingredient in soups. The number of companies that use asparagus to make soups is only expected to increase in numbers in the future. Due to the high demand for organic asparagus in the global market, the number of organic growers of vegetables is increasing day by day. Frozen asparagus is not much in demand as compared to its fresh counterparts in the fresh and packaged asparagus market.

The report published on the global fresh and packaged asparagus market analyzes the volume and value of the global asparagus market on the basis of the end-user, products, key regions and various companies that manufacture the product. By identifying the various sub-segments of the global market the structure can be understood while detailed information regarding the key factors that can influence the growth of the market which includes risks and challenges as well as various growth opportunities available to the manufacturer.

Market Segmentation

The global fresh and packaged asparagus market can be split into different market segments depending on the type of asparagus being sold as well as the various end-users in the fresh and packages asparagus market.

Market split on the basis of type: Depending on the type of asparagus sold in the market, the asparagus product type can be divided into:

• Fresh: Asparagus which is served fresh and not frozen for any period of time.

• Frozen: Asparagus is frozen in order to increase the consumption period.

• Preserved: Asparagus can be pickled and stored for a number of years.

Market split on the basis of end-user:

• Food

• Others

Regional Overview

The global fresh and packaged asparagus market can be divided into various key regions around the world which include the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, and North America. In 2018 the global fresh and packaged asparagus market was valued at US$520 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach US$770 million by the end of 2025. The global fresh and packaged asparagus market is divided on the basis of key regions and the revenue and sales of each of these regions are included in the report. The revenue share for each of the key manufacturers from the year 2014 to the year 2019 is included in the report.

Industry News

One of the largest Peruvian asparagus exporters, Luis Alberto Falcon Salazar has become the exclusive asparagus provider to Robinson fresh, which is a company that helps market and distribute the crops grown to different customers around the world with the help of their global buyer network. The asparagus program sells products under the label Green Giant Fresh.

