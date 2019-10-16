Building Thermal Insulation Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2022

Latest Research: 2019 Global Building Thermal Insulation Market Report

The Global Building Thermal Insulation market accounted for US$24.65 billion in the year 2015 and is foreseen to reach US$34.41 billion by the end of 2022, developing at a CAGR of about 4.9%. Rising commercial and residential applications thermal insulation, in order to decrease the overall energy costs, coupled with increasing awareness about energy conservation is anticipated to drive the market growth. Advantageous government laws and regulations, enforced to increase consumer focus on lessening the overall energy consumption are further expected to be an important factor for driving the market growth.

Building thermal insulation helps in reducing the reliance on Ventilation, Heat, and Air Conditioning, thereby reducing energy consumption, which is anticipated to aid market growth. With ongoing innovations in the development of environment-friendly insulation materials, the market is likely to gain high traction. Also, rising prices of plastic foam are anticipated to have a negative effect on industry growth, thereby resulting in the innovation of alternative materials. The recyclable insulation material is attaining popularity due to the strict laws and regulations, restricting the use of conventional materials such as plastic foams.

Further, rising preference for green and biodegradable insulation materials by architects, house owners, and industries, owing to rising environmental awareness is foreseen to support the market growth. Floor application is an important segment of the thermal insulation market and is expected to register high growth, owing to surging demand for reducing the energy costs of critical HVAC applications. Building thermal insulation has applications in flooring including garage, basement, cantilever, and crawl space. Rising use of insulation procedure for insulating floors in extremely cold areas is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Market Segmentation

According to market research, the global building thermal insulation market can be analyzed on the basis of the following segments-

Major types of thermal insulation-

Plastic Foams

Polyisocyanurate Insulation

Phenolic Foams

Wool Insulation(Glass wool, Stone Wool)

The plastic foam segment can be further classified into EPS, Pur foams, XPS, and other plastic foams.

Important End-Users-

Residential insulation(Individual homes)

Non-Residential insulation

The Non-residential insulation segment can be further classified into offices, institutions, factories, hospitals, shopping malls, railway stations, and other public buildings.

Major Application Areas-

Wall Insulation

Roof Insulation

Floor insulation

The wall consultation segment can be further classified into cavity walls, internal walls, and external walls. Whereas, the roof insulation segment can be divided into the flat roof and pitched roof insulation.

Regional Analysis

Europe is considered as the major market for building thermal insulation materials. Considerable efforts by Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and European governments to promote the use of thermal insulation as a means of energy conservation, is anticipated to benefit the growth of the regional markets. Rising commercial and residential construction activities in the North American region, coupled with the commission of stringent green building codes, in order to decrease energy consumption is expected to support the growth of the North American market. Also, favourable government laws promoting the adoption of environment-friendly insulation materials for commercial as well as residential structures are anticipated to drive this regional market during the forecast period.

Important Facts

In April 2019, Bahrain polystyrene factory showcased its latest building thermal insulation product, at the largest building and construction event in Bahrain, known as Gulf Construction Expo. The factory, located at BIIP, manufactured a modern range of Extruded (XPS) and Expanded (EPS) polystyrene utilizing the State of the Art Technology. These thermal insulation materials are expected to be one of the finest products manufactured in the GCC with the advanced technology, providing a fire-retardant composition for both commercial and residential buildings.

