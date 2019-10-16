Tattoo Ink Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Tattoo Ink Market

A tattoo is a form of modification where the design is made by inserting ink, dyes or pigments into the skin to change the pigment. Tattoo ink can be available in a different range of colors that are mixed to produce other colors and shades. Tattoo ink is generally permanent. Since ages, tattoos are being designed using various methods and different types of tattoo inks. The tattoo ink market is widely spread. The number of tattooed people is increasing annually. The intricate pattern of tattoos has merged into the fashion world.

Tattoo inks are usually made from titanium dioxide, lead, chromium, nickel, iron oxides, ash, carbon black, and other ingredients. Every brand and color ink of the tattoo has different ingredients. Some inks can be dangerous for the skin and force allergic reactions. An additional danger concerning tattoo inks is the desire to have a tattoo removed. Eliminating the tattoo ink through laser or UV light may cause the release of toxic chemicals in the body which can be quite hazardous.

Analysts report that the world tattoo ink market has been growing with a new type of vegan tattoo inks available in the market. Glowing in the dark ink and blacklight ink are also available which have attracted the customers in a large number. With more and more people getting tattooed, the tattoo ink consumption will keep increasing. The past five years have recorded an increase in the world tattoo ink market. In the future, the tattoo ink market will become stronger.

Market Segmentation

The product segmentation for the world tattoo ink market based on product type includes black and grey tattoo ink and color tattoo ink. These two tattoo inks are quite popular among tattoo lovers. The black and gray tattoos have become mainstream in the industry where the demand for it has never gone down. It remains the most basic and common tattoo ink trend available in the market. Whereas color tattoos today are becoming more of a fashion statement. There are different tattoo ink shades available in the market which make the tattoo design seem more attractive and eye-catching. On the basis of applications, the tattoo ink market can be divided into different age groups starting from under 18, 18-25, 26-40 and above 40. This demand for tattoos in every age group shows the inclination of customers towards the tattoo ink market.

Regional Overview

Based on the popularity of the tattoo ink, the growth of the tattoo ink market is profiting on a global basis. Countries like Europe, India, the USA, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia are the major key players in this field. The use of tattoo ink for designing the tattoos are in high demand everywhere across the world. The quality of tattoo ink ingredients is defining how much the tattoo ink market can attract its customers. Europe majorly dominates the world tattoo ink market with a large percentage of the population with tattoos. Generally, there is only a minor regional difference across countries when it comes to the demographic demand of the tattoo ink.

Industry News

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) announced the recalling of six types of tattoo inks because they were contaminated with bacteria. The tattoo ink made by some manufacturers are found to be contaminated that can lead to serious health issues and increased risk of infection in the skin. A University of Virginia doctor is also raising concerns about the safety of tattoo inks. According to him, the tattoo ink consists of cancer-causing agents and toxins which the FDA hasn’t regulated yet.

