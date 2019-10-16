Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Report on Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Market 2019 Edition

Automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) technology is used for a safer computer network. Automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) enables cybersecurity in communities in an environment where cybercriminals thrive. The global automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) market is expected to reach a value of $724 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 40.2%.

The factors attributing to the market growth include the increased use of data management tools and the improved compliance law from the government. The automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) technology works as a security configuration management tool, making it easy to visualize the security of the assets during configuration management. The solution can identify reconfiguration, which might harm the system, and can also identify unusual changes to critical files.

Automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) analyses security programs, technology & infrastructure, and vulnerabilities with a damage and attack simulation platform. This can test vulnerabilities like phishing, ransomware attacks, and whaling attacks in network organizations.

Limited knowledge and its interference with decision-making when selecting applicable solutions hinders market growth.

Increasing IT investments and issuing stringent regulations for effective management facilities will help increase the market demand.

Segmentation

The automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) market is segmented by application and end-user.

Patch management, configuration management, team assessment, and threat intelligence are the major applications of the breach and attack simulation technology. Configuration management is the leading application, with the largest market share in the industry noted in 2017. This upward trend is predicted to grow in the forecast period.

By end-user, enterprises, service providers, and data centers dominate the market consumption of automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) technology. Increase in industrial technology allows for the growth of the application in enterprises.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) has the most focus in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa.

Of these, North America and Europe have seen the most growth in market demand, owing to emerging technologies and higher investment opportunities. Europe has also seen equal growth, and this upward trend is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Other regions like India and China have seen technological advancements, which has increased the demand for automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) in these regions. The Middle East and Africa are emerging markets for security solutions, since they resolve complications in less time, contributing to the BAS market share.

Industry News

The growth of national and international players in security solutions has led to increased competition. There are also many alternate solutions and services for combating various types of attacks, thus creating doubts with respect to the effectiveness of a single security solution. Thus, decision-making is the most important factor when employing automated breach and attack simulation (BAS)solutions.

Top market players employ various strategies to cater to the demands of the market. Some such strategies include acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches, collaborations & agreements, and product enhancements.

