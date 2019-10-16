Water Quality Monitoring in Latin America: 2019-2027 Market Analysis - Growing Demand for pH Sensors in Water-Intensive Industries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The water quality monitoring market in Latin America has been projected to grow in terms of revenue with 8.26% of CAGR in the forecasting years from 2019 to 2027.



Mexico, Brazil and countries in rest of Latin America together constitute Latin America's water quality monitoring market. It is expected that the rapid urbanization in Latin America would raise the demand for water and the need to conserve water for providing clean water to the urban areas, which in turn, would raise the deployment of smart meters for monitoring water usage and hence, drive the growth of the country's water quality monitoring market.



Mexico's market for water quality monitoring is expected to exhibit stable growth in the forecasting period. The Government of Mexico's National Water Commission noted that the availability of water per inhabitant has decreased significantly since 1950. Domestic, commercial and industrial wastes contain various toxic contaminants and human pathogens, which if not managed properly, would lead to hazardous effects. Depending on several factors, these contaminants may seep into the groundwater.



The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has stated that the drinking water in most regions in the country is strongly or excessively contaminated, which has led to many residents in Mexico suffering from gastrointestinal problems. The growth in the incidences of diseases as a result of poor water management pushes the demand for water quality monitoring.



Competitive Outlook



Major players engaged in the water quality monitoring market are Uponor Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Oakton Instruments, General Electric Company, Danaher Corporation, Emerson Instruments, Inc., LaMotte Company and Teledyne Technologies, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1. Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. High Demand From Commercial Sector

2.2.2. Growing Demand Of pH Sensors In Water-Intensive Industries

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat Of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat Of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat Of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Cost

2.4.2. Scalability

2.4.3. Ease Of Use

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Upsurge In Industrial Waste Affecting Water Quality

2.7.2. Increase In Water-Related Viruses

2.7.3. Escalation In Stringent Regulations In Several Countries

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. High Costs Levied On Water Quality Monitoring Systems

2.8.2. Lack Of Acknowledgement In Many Regions

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Rise In Disposable Income

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Lack Of Funds In Several Regions



3. Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market Outlook - By Component

3.1. pH Sensors

3.2. DO Sensors

3.3. Temperature Sensors

3.4. Turbidity Sensors

3.5. Others



4. Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market Outlook - By Application

4.1. Utilities

4.2. Industrial

4.3. Commercial

4.4. Residential



5. Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. Latin America

5.1.1. Brazil

5.1.2. Mexico

5.1.3. Rest Of Latin America



6. Competitive Landscape



Xylem Inc.

Uponor Corporation

Thermofisher Scientific

Shimadzu Corporation

Pentair plc



Oakton Instruments

Horiba Ltd.

General Electric Company

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Danaher Corporation

Heron Instruments Inc.

Emerson Instruments Inc.

RS Hydro

Lamotte Company

Jenco

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies

List of Tables

Table 1: Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market, By Country, 2019-2027 (In $ Million)

Table 2: Market Attractiveness Index

Table 3: Vendor Scorecard

Table 4: Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market, By Component, 2019-2027 (In $ Million)

Table 5: Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market, By Application, 2019-2027 (In $ Million)

Table 6: Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market, By Country, 2019-2027 (In $ Million)



List of Figures

Figure 1: Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market, By Component, 2018 & 2027 (In %)

Figure 2: Porter's Five Force Analysis

Figure 3: Key Buying Impact Analysis

Figure 4: Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market, By Ph Sensors, 2019-2027 (In $ Million)

Figure 5: Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market, By Do Sensors, 2019-2027 (In $ Million)

Figure 6: Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market, By Temperature Sensors, 2019-2027 (In $ Million)

Figure 7: Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market, By Turbidity Sensors, 2019-2027 (In $ Million)

Figure 8: Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market, By Others, 2019-2027 (In $ Million)

Figure 9: Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market, By Utilities, 2019-2027 (In $ Million)

Figure 10: Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market, By Industrial, 2019-2027 (In $ Million)

Figure 11: Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market, By Commercial, 2019-2027 (In $ Million)

Figure 12: Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market, By Residential, 2019-2027 (In $ Million)

Figure 13: Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market, Regional Outlook, 2018 & 2027 (In %)

Figure 14: Brazil Water Quality Monitoring Market, 2019-2027 (In $ Million)

Figure 15: Mexico Water Quality Monitoring Market, 2019-2027 (In $ Million)

Figure 16: Rest Of Latin America Water Quality Monitoring Market, 2019-2027 (In $ Million)



