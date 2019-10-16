$4+ Billion Interventional Oncology Devices Market Forecast, 2025 - North America & Europe to Account for Shares of 41.2% & 29.19% Respectively of the Total Market in 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market: Focus on Devices/Therapies Cancer Types, Regional Analysis, Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global interventional oncology devices market was estimated at $2.2 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $4.01 billion by 2025.

The global interventional oncology devices market is expected to grow at a single-digit compound annual growth rate between the years 2018 and 2025, aided by the high prevalence and incidence of cancer, and increased number of product launches in the recent years.



The global interventional oncology devices market is expected to be witnessing an impressive growth of 9% in the forecast period 2019-2025. North America (44%), followed by Europe (29%) held the major share of the global market (in terms of revenue) in 2018. North America and Europe are expected to retain the leading positions throughout the forecast period (2018-2025), accounting for shares of 41.2% and 29.19% respectively of the total market in 2025.

The rise in the incidence of cancer, aided by increasing geriatric population and need of an alternative treatment option in the field of cancer, has resulted in the rise and enormous demand for interventional oncology devices. The growing number of cases diagnosed with liver and kidney cancer due to sedentary lifestyles has significantly bolstered growth in demand for interventional oncology devices in the high-income group countries.



This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global interventional oncology devices market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market. Moreover, the report also includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities and challenges) and industry analysis.



The research study considers the market share analysis for a comprehensive understanding of the global interventional oncology devices market and assesses the factors governing the same. Opportunity matrix and detailed product mapping have been included in the report. The market (by region), has been further sub-segmented in various countries, and in each sub-segment, the key market trends, list of the key players, and the recent developments that have taken place have been discussed.



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the interventional oncology devices market include AngioDynamics Inc., BD, BTG PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, HealthTronics Inc., Medtronic PLC, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Sirtex Medical Ltd., and Terumo Corporation, among others.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What are the key features of interventional oncology devices which makes them a better choice for the treatment of cancer?

What is the industry structure of the interventional oncology devices market?

How did the interventional oncology devices market evolve and what is its scope in the future?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the key players to maintain and capture market share?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global interventional oncology devices market?

What are the current leading companies dominating the global interventional oncology devices market?

What are the regulations pertaining to the global interventional oncology devices market? What are the initiatives implemented by different government bodies to reduce the incidence of cancer?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global interventional oncology devices market?

How is each segment of the global interventional oncology devices market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

Which region carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for the interventional oncology devices market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Product Definition

1.1 Embolization devices

1.2 Ablation devices

1.3 Supporting devices

1.4 Next Gen devices



2 Scope of the Report



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Methodology



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Regulatory Framework

4.2 Patent Analysis



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Key Strategies and Developments

5.1.1 Product Launches

5.1.2 Collaborations, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

5.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.1.4 Awards, Recognitions, and Funding

5.1.5 Business Expansion

5.2 Vendor Market Share Analysis (2018)



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Impact Analysis

6.3 Market Drivers

6.3.1 High Prevalence and Growing Incidences of Cancer

6.3.2 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario for Interventional Oncology Treatment in Developed Countries

6.3.3 High preference for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

6.3.4 Expanding Role of Interventional Oncology in the Treatment of Cancer

6.3.5 Availability of Private and Government Funding and Grants for Research in the Field of Interventional Oncology

6.3.6 Rising Awareness among People for the Treatment of Cancer

6.3.7 Increase in Disposable Income

6.4 Market Challenges

6.4.1 Financial Burden of Product Recalls

6.4.2 Lack of Clinical Evidence for Locoregional Treatments

6.5 Market Opportunities

6.5.1 High Growth Opportunity in the Emerging Economies

6.6 Market Restraints

6.6.1 Dearth of Trained Interventional Oncologists



7 Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market (by Cancer Type)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Liver Cancer

7.3 Lung Cancer

7.4 Kidney Cancer

7.5 Prostate Cancer

7.6 Other Cancers



8 Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market (by Product type)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Ablation Devices

8.2.1 Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA)

8.2.2 Microwave Ablation

8.2.3 Cryoablation

8.3 Embolization Devices

8.3.1 Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy

8.3.2 Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization

8.3.3 Transcatheter Arterial Embolization/Bland Embolization

8.4 Supporting Devices

8.4.1 Catheters

8.4.2 Guidewires

8.5 Next-Generation Devices

8.5.1 Irreversible Electroporation Ablation

8.5.2 Percutaneous Ethanol Ablation

8.5.3 High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound

8.5.4 Laser Ablation

8.5.5 Photothermal Ablation

8.5.6 Theranostics



9 Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market (by Region)

9.1 Global Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 U.K.

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Rest-of-Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest-of-the-World

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.2 Middle East and Africa



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Overview

10.2 AngioDynamics, Inc.

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Role of AngioDynamics in the Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market

10.2.3 Key Developments

10.2.4 Financials

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3 BD

10.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.5 BTG PLC

10.6 Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

10.7 HealthTronics, Inc.

10.8 IceCure Medical

10.9 Medtronic PLC

10.10 Medwaves, Inc.

10.11 Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

10.12 Sanarus Technologies, Inc.

10.13 Sirtex Medical Ltd. (China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited; CDH Genetech, Ltd.)

10.14 Sonacare Medical

10.15 Terumo Corporation

10.16 Trod Medical



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osx3zi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.