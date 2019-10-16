2019 Report: Embedded Metrology Transforming Factories - In-line Operation to Reduce Production Bottlenecks and Improve Productivity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Metrology Transforming Factories" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major Questions Addressed in this Report

What is the traditional scenario in manufacturing quality inspection?

What are the key evolution areas?

Which are some of the advancements initiatives?

What are the challenges in traditional inspection systems?

What are the commonly adopted technology solutions in embedded metrology?

Who are the leading participants in the embedded metrology market?

What is the global presence of the technology?

What are the factors driving the adoption of in-metrology solutions?

What steps and measures must developers and end-users adapt to stay ahead in the market?

Industrial production lines are undergoing transformation to adapt to the competitive market. As factories of the future become real, inter-connected devices autonomously enable the flow of data, allowing automated analysis. Automation requires machines that are highly technologically advanced to derive reliable results.

With manufacturing shop floors transforming into smarter and connected environments, measurement systems will also witness a shift. Operational activities in the value chain will be positioned closer to avoid bottleneck and delayed supply of product to market. Metrology systems will be moved to improve the status quo of finished products and provide a more flexible production environment. In this way, each part's status can be monitored from the raw material stage until the packaging stage in real-time.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Explanation of Research Methodology

1.4 Key Findings



2. Technology Status Assessment

2.1 Traditional Manufacturing and Metrology Scenario

2.2 Evolution from Artisan Manufacturing to Automation

2.3 Current Status Ways Of Measuring and Inspection Systems

2.4 Initiatives by Metrology Equipment and Technology Providers

2.5 Innovations Penetrating into Quality and Inspection Market

2.6 Challenges in Traditional Inspection Methods



3. Implementation Cases

3.1 Shift from Static Manual Inspection Systems to Automated Metrology

3.2 Commonly Adopted Methods by Embedded Metrology Systems

3.3 Automotive Industry Driving In-line CMM

3.4 Optical Non-Contact Measuring Using Camera and Light Source

3.5 Quality Control and Reverse Engineering Using White Light

3.6 Single Source Blue Light Scanners for Inspection of Complex Geometries

3.7 Common Inspection Application Areas

3.8 Funding Scenario

3.9 Significant Market Participants in the Metrology Market

3.10 Systems Offer Customization Option to Expand Adoption



4. Assessment of Market Potential

4.1 Shifting Industrial Scenario Impacts Value Chain Operations

4.2 Smart Factories Continue to Play a Major Role in Driving Adoption of New Systems

4.3 Regional Analysis and Adoption Potential of In-line Inspection Systems

4.4 Technologies to Impact Metrology Systems

4.5 Lack of Product Awareness Restricting Adoption



5. Strategic Viewpoint

5.1 Transformative Measures Adopted for Growth in Measurement Systems

5.2 Technical Requirements for Digital Measurement Systems

5.3 Business Models to Increase Awareness



6. Key Contacts

