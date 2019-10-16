Global Biochips Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

An Research report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Biochips Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

The growth of the Global Biochips market is dependent on various factors and provides a better growth graph of the industry through a basic overview which portrays the actual market valuation with an expected rate of expansion during the forecast period. A complete background analysis of the Biochips market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, key segments, and emerging trends are covered in the report. As per the scope of the report, the global Biochips market also portrays its key dynamics that support to have a strong influence over the spotted years to expansion by 2019. With the help of these perspectives, the report is able to estimate and validate the market size of the Biochips market and the volume of various relevant market segments.

Drivers & Constraints

Surveys and proper researches are conducted for the Biochips market and assist in collaboration of studies over trends, pricing, potential growth, opportunities, and restraints. The report is analyzed deeply to gain every parameter and provides extensive coverage of new revenue pockets. This allows the Biochips market to estimate and validate future approaches so that new opportunities are introduced to increase the Biochips market expansion by the year 2019.

Regional Description

Regionally, the Biochips market report covers the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The present, past, and forecast overview of Biochips market is signified in this report. The regional analysis and strategies of the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Method of Research

The analysis of the market is done according to the parameters mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. These reliable market reports have led to integrating top-down and bottom-up approaches into the research model. This allows the analysists to provide the clients with estimations of various crucial market figures which are then used for a SWOT analysis of the Biochips market along with relevant insights into the global market

A Biochip is a microchip that is designed and manufactured in such a manner that it can function in a biological environment such as inside an organism’s body. Biochips can be used to analyze and store information about molecules and genes. Revolution in the field of genomics, proteomics as well as rapid drug discovery has increased the demand for biochips and will have a positive impact on the Global Biochip Market.

Demand Scenario

The global biochips market was USD 7.41 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 16.55 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.16% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

During the forecast period, North America will dominate the market owing to a large volume of aging population, broad application of biochips and faster adaptation of new technology, followed by Europe and then the Asia Pacific Region. The Asia Pacific Region is going to grow at the fastest rate owing to a large number of emerging economies such as India and China.

Drivers vs. Constraints

The major drivers that facilitate the growth of the market include rise in diagnosis & treatment of cancer, increase government funding, growth in personalized medicine and technical advances. R&D is considered to be one of the major market drivers. However, the market also faces some constraints such as lack of biochip accuracy which may result in wrong analysis, low rate of translation of discoveries in drugs, protein biomarkers and low acceptance due to high costs and alternative technologies.

Industry Structure and Updates

In June 2018, Fluidigm released sample identification genotyping panel for translational and clinical research

In April 2018, Agilent and Biotek join forces to create an integrated metabolic analysis and imaging platform

In September 2017, PerkinElmer launched QSight 210 MD System for clinical laboratories

In July 2017, Fluidigm introduced Immuno-Oncology gene expression assay for translational and clinical research

In January 2017, PerkinElmer’s NexION 2000 ICP-MS provides industry leading versatility for trace elemental analyses

