Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025

The growth of the Global Next Generation Sequencing market is dependent on various factors and provides a better growth graph of the industry through a basic overview which portrays the actual market valuation with an expected rate of expansion during the forecast period. A complete background analysis of the Next Generation Sequencing market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, key segments, and emerging trends are covered in the report. As per the scope of the report, the global Next Generation Sequencing market also portrays its key dynamics that support to have a strong influence over the spotted years to expansion by 2019. With the help of these perspectives, the report is able to estimate and validate the market size of the Next Generation Sequencing market and the volume of various relevant market segments.

Drivers & Constraints

Surveys and proper researches are conducted for the Next Generation Sequencing market and assist in collaboration of studies over trends, pricing, potential growth, opportunities, and restraints. The report is analyzed deeply to gain every parameter and provides extensive coverage of new revenue pockets. This allows the Next Generation Sequencing market to estimate and validate future approaches so that new opportunities are introduced to increase the Next Generation Sequencing market expansion by the year 2019.

Regional Description

Regionally, the Next Generation Sequencing market report covers the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The present, past, and forecast overview of Next Generation Sequencing market is signified in this report. The regional analysis and strategies of the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Method of Research

The analysis of the market is done according to the parameters mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. These reliable market reports have led to integrating top-down and bottom-up approaches into the research model. This allows the analysists to provide the clients with estimations of various crucial market figures which are then used for a SWOT analysis of the Next Generation Sequencing market along with relevant insights into the global market

Next generation sequencing (NGS) is a DNA sequencing technology which has revolutionised genomic research. This technique is also known as high throughput sequencing. Using NGS, an entire human genome can be sequenced in a single day unlike the previous Sanger sequencing of genomes. It allows rapid sequencing and produces a million DNA molecules as well as RNA sequences by using a next generation sequencer.

It offers high accuracy and speed with lower cost from the previous Sanger sequencing method. It has drawn huge attention from the scientific research community.

Demand Scenario

The global next-generation sequencing market was USD 4.18 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 11.06 billion at a CAGR of 14.92% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America dominates the market, followed by Europe owing to the increasing application of NGS in diagnostics and genomics research, advanced healthcare facilities, development of NGS data analysis solutions, increasing demand for high investments for genomics and proteomics, growing adoption of sequencing techniques and availability of research funding in the region.

Asia Pacific will witness high growth in next generation sequencing due to rising investment in India and China on R&D of NGS, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing genomics and proteomics related research activities and improving healthcare infrastructure, government funding for research activities, and increasing number of academic and research institutes in emerging economies.

