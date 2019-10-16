Online Recruitment Market to grow at 7.1% CAGR to hit $39.76 Bn by 2025 – Global Insights on Key Trends, Types (Permanent and Part-time), Applications, Regions, and Recent Developments: Adroit Market Research

The digital transformation is a key factor driving factor in the online recruitment market. The market for online permanent recruitment dominated the market. However, the part-time job recruitment market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Online Recruitment Market Size by Type (Permanent, Part-time), By Application (Secretarial/Clerical, Accounting/Finance, Computing, Technical/Engineering, and others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global online recruitment market was valued at 24.52 billion in 2025 and the market is expected to grow at a decent CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by major outsourcing of employee hiring processes through e-recruitment platform partners. Also, digital transformation and the fourth industrial revolution has created a new wave of job opportunities which is positively impacting the online recruitment market.

The global online recruitment market research report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country-level the current status and future market prospects. The global online recruitment market is segmented by type, application, and geography.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global online recruitment industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the online recruitment industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

On the basis of types of online recruitment solutions, the market is categorized into permanent and full-time. The market for online permanent recruitment dominated the market. However, the part-time job recruitment market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Part-time jobs are a great way for startups and small companies to bring additional members to the team so that they keep growing while keeping the cost low. Also, from the employee’s perspective, the number of part-time jobs increased after the recession period all across the world. The other advantages of part-time jobs are especially for the women, the young and the old which provides the opportunity to combine work in the labor market along with the house and caring, activities, education or leisure.

On the basis of application categories, this market covers categories like Secretarial/Clerical, Accounting/Finance, Computing, Technical/Engineering, Professional/Managerial, Nursing/Medical/Care, Hotel/Catering, Sales/Marketing, and Industrial/Blue Collar, Construction, Education/Teaching, HR, Scientific, Drivers and others. The drivers' segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The popularity and expansion of ride-sharing applications across the globe have increased the demand for trained drivers. Also, demand in logistics, especially for truck drivers is increasing which will be positive for the online recruitment market.

On geographic front, the Asia-Pacific region had the highest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to remain the highest until 2025. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Indonesia contain greater technological infrastructure and majorly drive the APAC market.

The global online recruitment market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses. The key online recruitment vendors operating in the market are LinkedIn, Recruit, CareerBuilder, Monster, SEEK, Naukri, StepStone, Dice Holdings, and 58.com among others. The companies are leveraging both organic and inorganic growth strategies to stay ahead of the competition.

