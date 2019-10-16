Huazhu Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Third Quarter of 2019
- Net revenue for 2019 Q3 is expected to increase by 10%-11% year-over-year, in line with guidance.
- Our unopened hotel pipeline further accelerated to an historical high of 1,736 hotels as of September 30, 2019.
SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 16, 2019 -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) ("Huazhu" or "our"), a leading and fast-growing multi-brand hotel group in China, today announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Hotel Development
|Number of hotels in operation
|Number of rooms in operation
|Opened
|Closed (1)
|Net added
|As of
|Net added
|As of
|in Q3 2019
|in Q3 2019
|in Q3 2019
|September 30, 2019
|in Q3 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Leased and owned hotels
|13
|(12
|)
|1
|697
|1,027
|88,206
|Manachised and franchised hotels
|535
|(50
|)
|485
|4,454
|40,091
|416,208
|Total
|548
|(62
|)
|486
|5,151
|41,118
|504,414
|(1) Reasons for closures include property-related issues, operating loss and non-compliance issues. In Q3 2019, 4 hotels were temporarily closed for brand upgrades.
|As of September 30, 2019
|Number of hotels in operation
|Unopened hotels in pipeline
|Economy hotels
|3,204
|546
|Leased and owned hotels
|425
|1
|Manachised and franchised hotels
|2,779
|545
|Midscale and upscale hotels
|1,947
|1,190
|Leased and owned hotels
|272
|51
|Manachised and franchised hotels
|1,675
|1,139
|Total
|5,151
|1,736
Operating Metrics
|For the quarter ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|yoy
|2018
|2019
|2019
|change
|Average daily room rate (in RMB)
|Leased and owned hotels
|279
|281
|288
|3.1
|%
|Manachised and franchised hotels
|228
|225
|235
|3.4
|%
|Blended
|239
|236
|245
|2.6
|%
|Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
|Leased and owned hotels
|92.0
|%
|89.4
|%
|90.0
|%
|-2.0
|pp
|Manachised and franchised hotels
|90.4
|%
|86.3
|%
|87.2
|%
|-3.2
|pp
|Blended
|90.7
|%
|86.9
|%
|87.7
|%
|-3.1
|pp
|RevPAR (in RMB)
|Leased and owned hotels
|257
|252
|259
|0.8
|%
|Manachised and franchised hotels
|206
|194
|205
|-0.3
|%
|Blended
|217
|206
|215
|-0.8
|%
Business Update by Segment
|Hotel portfolio by brand
|Number of hotels in operation
|Net added
|As of
|in Q3 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Economy hotels
|214
|3,204
|HanTing Hotel
|50
|2,381
|Hi Inn
|35
|450
|Elan Hotel
|129
|373
|Midscale and upscale hotels
|272
|1,947
|HanTing Premium Hotel
|51
|180
|Ibis Hotel
|20
|179
|Ibis Styles Hotel
|6
|50
|Starway Hotel
|52
|317
|JI Hotel
|93
|759
|Orange Select Hotel
|17
|233
|Crystal Orange Hotel
|11
|77
|Manxin Hotels & Resorts
|4
|39
|Madison Hotel
|5
|5
|Mercure Hotel
|11
|63
|Novotel Hotel
|0
|9
|Grand Madison Hotel
|1
|1
|Joya Hotel
|0
|6
|Vue Hotels & Resorts
|1
|21
|Grand Mercure Hotel
|0
|8
|Total
|486
|5,151
|Same-hotel operational data by segment
|Number of hotels
|Same-hotel RevPAR
|Same-hotel ADR
|Same-hotel Occupancy
|
As of
September 30,
|
For the quarter ended
|yoy
|
For the quarter ended
|yoy
|
For the quarter ended
|yoy
|September 30,
|change
|September 30,
|change
|September 30,
|change
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|(p.p.)
|Economy hotels
|2,500
|2,500
|186
|179
|-3.7
|%
|196
|194
|-0.7
|%
|95.2
|%
|92.2
|%
|-3.0
|Leased and owned hotels
|414
|414
|200
|197
|-1.6
|%
|211
|212
|0.6
|%
|95.0
|%
|92.9
|%
|-2.0
|Manachised and franchised hotels
|2,086
|2,086
|182
|175
|-4.3
|%
|192
|190
|-1.0
|%
|95.3
|%
|92.1
|%
|-3.2
|Midscale and upscale hotels
|861
|861
|289
|278
|-3.9
|%
|332
|325
|-2.2
|%
|87.1
|%
|85.6
|%
|-1.5
|Leased and owned hotels
|184
|184
|355
|337
|-5.3
|%
|396
|382
|-3.5
|%
|89.8
|%
|88.1
|%
|-1.7
|Manachised and franchised hotels
|677
|677
|265
|257
|-3.2
|%
|308
|303
|-1.5
|%
|86.1
|%
|84.7
|%
|-1.5
|Total
|3,361
|3,361
|219
|211
|-3.8
|%
|236
|234
|-1.1
|%
|92.6
|%
|90.1
|%
|-2.5
About Huazhu Group Limited
Huazhu Group Limited is a leading hotel operator and franchisor. As of September 30, 2019, Huazhu operated 5,151 hotels with 504,414 rooms in operation. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, HanTing Premium Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, Joya Hotel, and Vue Hotels & Resorts. Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.
Huazhu’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers Huazhu appoints and collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of September 30, 2019, Huazhu operates 17 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 83 percent under manachise and franchise models.
For more information, please visit Huazhu’s website: http://ir.huazhu.com.
