Huazhu Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations  in the Third Quarter of 2019

Net revenue for 2019 Q3 is expected to increase by 10%-11% year-over-year, in line with guidance.

Our unopened hotel pipeline further accelerated to an historical high of 1,736 hotels as of September 30, 2019.

Hotel Development

Number of hotels in operation Number of rooms in operation Opened Closed (1) Net added As of Net added As of in Q3 2019 in Q3 2019 in Q3 2019 September 30, 2019 in Q3 2019 September 30, 2019 Leased and owned hotels 13 (12 ) 1 697 1,027 88,206 Manachised and franchised hotels 535 (50 ) 485 4,454 40,091 416,208 Total 548 (62 ) 486 5,151 41,118 504,414 (1) Reasons for closures include property-related issues, operating loss and non-compliance issues. In Q3 2019, 4 hotels were temporarily closed for brand upgrades.





As of September 30, 2019 Number of hotels in operation Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 3,204 546 Leased and owned hotels 425 1 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,779 545 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,947 1,190 Leased and owned hotels 272 51 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,675 1,139 Total 5,151 1,736







Operating Metrics

For the quarter ended September 30, June 30, September 30, yoy 2018 2019 2019 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 279 281 288 3.1 % Manachised and franchised hotels 228 225 235 3.4 % Blended 239 236 245 2.6 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 92.0 % 89.4 % 90.0 % -2.0 pp Manachised and franchised hotels 90.4 % 86.3 % 87.2 % -3.2 pp Blended 90.7 % 86.9 % 87.7 % -3.1 pp RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 257 252 259 0.8 % Manachised and franchised hotels 206 194 205 -0.3 % Blended 217 206 215 -0.8 %

Business Update by Segment

Hotel portfolio by brand Number of hotels in operation Net added As of in Q3 2019 September 30, 2019 Economy hotels 214 3,204 HanTing Hotel 50 2,381 Hi Inn 35 450 Elan Hotel 129 373 Midscale and upscale hotels 272 1,947 HanTing Premium Hotel 51 180 Ibis Hotel 20 179 Ibis Styles Hotel 6 50 Starway Hotel 52 317 JI Hotel 93 759 Orange Select Hotel 17 233 Crystal Orange Hotel 11 77 Manxin Hotels & Resorts 4 39 Madison Hotel 5 5 Mercure Hotel 11 63 Novotel Hotel 0 9 Grand Madison Hotel 1 1 Joya Hotel 0 6 Vue Hotels & Resorts 1 21 Grand Mercure Hotel 0 8 Total 486 5,151





Same-hotel operational data by segment Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

September 30, For the quarter ended

yoy For the quarter ended

yoy For the quarter ended

yoy September 30, change September 30, change September 30, change 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 (p.p.) Economy hotels 2,500 2,500 186 179 -3.7 % 196 194 -0.7 % 95.2 % 92.2 % -3.0 Leased and owned hotels 414 414 200 197 -1.6 % 211 212 0.6 % 95.0 % 92.9 % -2.0 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,086 2,086 182 175 -4.3 % 192 190 -1.0 % 95.3 % 92.1 % -3.2 Midscale and upscale hotels 861 861 289 278 -3.9 % 332 325 -2.2 % 87.1 % 85.6 % -1.5 Leased and owned hotels 184 184 355 337 -5.3 % 396 382 -3.5 % 89.8 % 88.1 % -1.7 Manachised and franchised hotels 677 677 265 257 -3.2 % 308 303 -1.5 % 86.1 % 84.7 % -1.5 Total 3,361 3,361 219 211 -3.8 % 236 234 -1.1 % 92.6 % 90.1 % -2.5



About Huazhu Group Limited

Huazhu Group Limited is a leading hotel operator and franchisor. As of September 30, 2019, Huazhu operated 5,151 hotels with 504,414 rooms in operation. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, HanTing Premium Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, Joya Hotel, and Vue Hotels & Resorts. Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

Huazhu’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers Huazhu appoints and collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of September 30, 2019, Huazhu operates 17 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 83 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit Huazhu’s website: http://ir.huazhu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; the economic conditions of China; the regulatory environment in China; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging in China; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.

Huazhu undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

