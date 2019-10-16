Boku Inc Partners with GoPay to Extend Mobile Payments Across Indonesia

/EIN News/ -- Leading global businesses can now acquire new paying customers with Indonesia’s most popular e-wallet



SINGAPORE and SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Boku Inc (AIM: BOKU), the world’s leading independent carrier commerce company, announced a partnership with GoPay, the digital payments platform of Gojek, the largest on-demand multi-service provider in Southeast Asia. Today, GoPay is the largest consumer digital payments platform in Indonesia, processing about 50% of transactions made on the Gojek platform.

Through the partnership, Boku’s merchant customers in Indonesia will be able to introduce GoPay as an additional payment method, enabling ease of payments for a greater pool of end-users. The partnership reflects the growing popularity of e-wallets as the primary payment mechanism for multiple use cases like transportation, recurring entertainment subscriptions, and in-app and in-game micro-purchases.

Indonesia’s e-wallet market is set to be the fastest-growing fintech segment in the country, with projected growth from $1.5 billion in 2018 to $25 billion in 2023, according to management consultancy Redseer.

“Boku’s mission is to make mobile transactions more simple, and this partnership with GoPay is a big step towards accomplishing that mission,” said Jon Prideaux, CEO, Boku Inc. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with GoPay to bring cashless payments to more consumers in Indonesia and to bring greater customer acquisition to global businesses operating in Indonesia.”

“As Indonesia continues to move towards digital payments and embraces a mobile-first society, GoPay and Boku share the same vision of providing convenience and greater opportunities to both consumers and businesses,” said Timothius Martin, SVP Digital Product, GoPay. “With Boku’s leading network of global merchants, we can immediately help traditionally underserved Indonesian consumers participate in the global digital economy.”

About Boku Inc.

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is one of the world’s leading providers of carrier commerce and mobile identity solutions. Boku's technology platform, which is linked to more than 170 mobile network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku's technology platform is used in over 58 countries with over 650 million verified transactions in 2018, contributing $3.6 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Sony, Spotify, Uber and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

To learn more about Boku Inc., please visit: https://www.boku.com

About GoPay

Founded in 2016 as the digital payments platform solution of Gojek, the largest on-demand multi-service provider in Southeast Asia, GoPay has quickly become the leading electronic money service in Indonesia.

With a growing reach both inside and outside of the Gojek ecosystem the GoPay mission is to help millions of Indonesian families have access to a wide range of financial services and products based on a strategy of building strong partnerships and collaborations with all stakeholders including the public sector, private sector, civil society, and academia.

Today GoPay has reached many major milestones including: Recipient of the “Most Active Fintech Company to Support the National Non-Cash Movement (GNNT)” Award from Bank Indonesia. Working with over 300 foundations and NGOs across 14 cities in Indonesia to boost digital donation services. Recognized on the Fortune's 2019 "Change the World” list (11th place).

Contact:

Tim Metcalfe

IFC Advisory Limited

boku@investor-focus.co.uk

Winny Triswandhani

Head of Corporate Communications GoPay

winny.triswandhani@go-pay.co.id







