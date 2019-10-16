Spending Cuts By Memory Companies Muting Semiconductor Equipment Growth in 2020 Says The Information Network

relationship between memory capex and semiconductor equipment for the period 2014-2020.

NEW TRIPOLI, PA, US, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heels of a 14% growth in semiconductor equipment growth in 2018, the market is forecast to drop 17% in 2019 to $54 billion, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, ( www.theinformationnet.com ) a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company.For the first six months of 2019, equipment revenues were $27.1 billion, down 19.7% from the same period in 2018.The decrease in equipment revenues in 2019 is attributed to a decrease in capital expenditures (capex) by memory chip companies, which are expected to decrease 28% for the full year compared to 2018 and drop another 5% in 2020.“The memory market has been in a period of oversupply throughout most of 2019. Further, chip prices started dropping, and memory manufacturers such as Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix curtailed investments in processing equipment and plant construction,“ noted Dr. Robert Castellano, President of The Information Network. “As days of inventory have dropped for memory chip companies, as chip prices have stopped dropping, and as demand from 5G and cloud server companies resumes, we expect memory capex spend to drop just 5% in 2020.Web -E-mail - inquiry@theinformationnet.comCONTACT: Dr. Robert N. Castellano, 610/737-7596INDUSTRY KEYWORD: semiconductor, semiconductor equipment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.