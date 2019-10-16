There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,875 in the last 365 days.

Spending Cuts By Memory Companies Muting Semiconductor Equipment Growth in 2020 Says The Information Network

NEW TRIPOLI, PA, US, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of a 14% growth in semiconductor equipment growth in 2018, the market is forecast to drop 17% in 2019 to $54 billion, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company.

For the first six months of 2019, equipment revenues were $27.1 billion, down 19.7% from the same period in 2018.

The decrease in equipment revenues in 2019 is attributed to a decrease in capital expenditures (capex) by memory chip companies, which are expected to decrease 28% for the full year compared to 2018 and drop another 5% in 2020.

“The memory market has been in a period of oversupply throughout most of 2019. Further, chip prices started dropping, and memory manufacturers such as Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix curtailed investments in processing equipment and plant construction,“ noted Dr. Robert Castellano, President of The Information Network. “As days of inventory have dropped for memory chip companies, as chip prices have stopped dropping, and as demand from 5G and cloud server companies resumes, we expect memory capex spend to drop just 5% in 2020.

