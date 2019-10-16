Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Chemours Company (CC)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CC) in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Chemours between February 16, 2017 and August 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors by representing that Chemours had appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities, that the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was “remote,” and that, in any event, additional costs would not be material. Chemours also assured investors that its “policies, standards and procedures are properly designed to prevent unreasonable risk of harm to people and the environment,” and that its “handling, manufacture, use and disposal of hazardous substances are in accordance with applicable environmental laws and regulations.” As a result of these misrepresentations, Chemours shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

A series of disclosures beginning on May 6, 2019 and culminating on August 1, 2019 revealed the truth about the Company’s environmental practices, and that Chemours’ liabilities were far greater than the Company had represented. These disclosures included the June 28, 2019 unsealing of a complaint Chemours had filed under seal against DuPont on May 13, 2019, in which Chemours made detailed allegations that its spin-off from DuPont was part a deliberate plan by DuPont to rid itself of significant exposures incurred through decades of PFAS discharge and to unload that responsibility onto Chemours. These disclosures triggered sharp declines in the price of Chemours stock, which lost half its value during this time frame, with Chemours shares falling from $34.18 per share on May 3, 2019 to close at $14.69 per share on August 2, 2019.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the December 9, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

