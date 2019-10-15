Angola on right track - president

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço said on Tuesday in Luanda that the country is heading in the right direction, but it needs a hard and permanent work of all to reach the objectives. ,

"We all, rulers and ruled, need to work hard and permanently and not hurry to reap what we did not sow. If we do, things are not ripe for consumption," he said.

In his State of the Nation Address delivered in Parliament, the President discussed the issue related to fight against corruption.

He announced that the National Directorate for the Prevention and Combat Corruption (DNPCC) has in the past two years opened 192 investigation cases.

This figure, according to João Lourenço, exceeds ten times the record of the five years preceding his term, which began in September 2017.

The President recalled that in the last two years, 1,327 declarations of goods were received, against 288 in 2012-2017 period.

In his speech, that marked the opening of the 3rd Legislative Session of the IV Legislature of the National Assembly, João Lourenço acknowledged the existence of greater plurality in Angola, since the current Government came into office.

However, he stressed the openness in the field of Media.

"We are not better off yet, but we will be," said João Lourenço, in one of the points of his about two-hour speech.

In the field of defence and security, he underlined the results achieved by Operation Rescue which, in 11 months, resulted in the arrest of more than 7,000 citizens for various crimes and the seizure of 232 firearms.

The operation also led to recovery of 3,000 vehicles, more than 110,000 liters of fuel, 283 informal markets were canceled and 308 places of worship created outside the law were suspended.

In Parliament, the Statesman also approached the reform of justice and law, as well as economic diplomacy.

At the end of the session, National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, expressed the Parliament support for the Head of State in the tough task that lie ahead.

