Civil servant must be lawful - PGR

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - The need for the civil servant to be lawful in carrying out his/her duties was stressed this Tuesday the deputy attorney general, Gilberto Mizelaque.,

Gilberto Mizelaque argued that legality must be combined with competence, respect for patrimony, impartiality and urbanity, in an action that aims to serve citizens and also zealously comply with the provisions of administrative law.

The magistrate was speaking at Kilamba Centrality, municipalities of Belas, on the lecture “The Law of Public Probity and Prevention of Corruption”, under the PIIM program, which brought together civil servants, university students and teachers.

On the occasion, the speaker explained to the participants that the legal instrument in force in Angola aims to discipline the activities of civil servants, as well as the rights and duties of citizens before the law.

The speaker said that the Municipal Integration Program includes responsibilities, which requires better monitoring from PGR.

