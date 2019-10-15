THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2019
H.Res. 629 – Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 1815 – SEC Disclosure Effectiveness Testing Act (Rep. Casten – Financial Services) and H.R. 3624 – Outsourcing Accountability Act of 2019 (Rep. Axne – Financial Services)
Suspensions (16 bills)
- H.J.Res. 77 – Opposing the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 3889 – ONDCP Technical Corrections Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Rouda – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1496 – Presidential Allowance Modernization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Hice – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1252 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 6531 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys, California, as the "Marilyn Monroe Post Office" (Rep. Cardenas – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1253 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 13507 Van Nuys Boulevard in Pacoima, California, as the "Ritchie Valens Post Office Building" (Rep. Cardenas – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1833 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 35 Tulip Avenue in Floral Park, New York, as the "Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson Post Office Building" (Rep. Rice (NY) – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 2151 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 7722 South Main Street in Pine Plains, New York, as the "Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon M. Kent Post Office" (Rep. Delgado – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 2451 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 575 Dexter Street in Central Falls, Rhode Island, as the "Elizabeth Buffum Chace Post Office" (Rep. Cicilline – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3144 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 8520 Michigan Avenue in Whittier, California, as the "Jose Ramos Post Office Building" (Rep. Sanchez – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3152 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 456 North Meridian Street in Indianapolis, Indiana, as the "Richard G. Lugar Post Office" (Rep. Carson – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3207 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 114 Mill Street in Hookstown, Pennsylvania, as the "Staff Sergeant Dylan Elchin Post Office Building", as amended (Rep. Lamb – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3314 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1750 McCulloch Boulevard North in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, as the "Lake Havasu City Combat Veterans Memorial Post Office Building" (Rep. Gosar – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3329 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 5186 Benito Street in Montclair, California, as the "Paul Eaton Post Office Building" (Rep. Torres – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1972 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1100 West Kent Avenue in Missoula, Montana, as the "Jeannette Rankin Post Office Building" (Rep. Gianforte – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 887 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 877 East 1200 South in Orem, Utah, as the "Jerry C. Washburn Post Office Building" (Rep. Curtis – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 1196 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1715 Linnerud Drive in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, as the "Fire Captain Cory Barr Post Office Building" (Sen. Baldwin – Oversight and Reform)
