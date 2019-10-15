Hoyer Statement on the Trump Administration’s Rule to Undermine the Renewable Fuel Standard Program

“Today, President Trump is breaking his promises to America’s farmers and rural communities on the Renewable Fuel Standard. The proposed rule his Administration released this afternoon goes back on a pledge President Trump made weeks ago to increase demand for biofuels. Today’s proposal by the EPA will continue to harm farmers and rural families who earn their livelihoods through biofuels. This is yet another betrayal of those President Trump said he would help; it is the latest of many instances in which he has pushed a major change in policy without heeding input from those who would be most affected. “The Renewable Fuel Standard not only helps us achieve cleaner air and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, it also helps America’s farmers and their families access economic opportunities and benefits entire rural communities. I join in condemning today’s betrayal of America’s farmers. House Democrats will continue to take action to help all working Americans – including farmers and those in rural communities – make it in America.”