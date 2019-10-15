Tulalip Resort Casino Player WINS Jackpot of more than $572,000

HUGE Jackpot at Tulalip Resort Casino! Tulalip Resort Casino - gaming, luxury accommodations, entertainment, and fine dining

Happy Guest Won Massive Progressive Jackpot on 88 Fortunes Slot Machine

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, USA, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortune favored another Tulalip Resort Casino guest (who chose to remain anonymous) with a massive progressive Jackpot payout of $572,473 on the 88 Fortunes video slot machine. This jackpot was the largest paid out so far this year. The popular 88 Fortunes is a five-reel progressive video slot game from Bally Technologies with 243 ways to win. It’s a Chinese themed game with a Fu-Bat jackpot where players must match three Baby symbols in order to win one of four progressive jackpots. The word ‘Fu‘ means good fortune in Chinese. 88 Fortunes is just one of the latest and hottest slots featured at Tulalip Resort Casino.

Tulalip is a proud leader in the Entertainment and Gaming Industry in the Pacific Northwest with the launch of its revolutionary new ONE CLUB GO app - THREE casinos in ONE app! For a limited time, when guests with a ONE club account download the ONE CLUB GO app, they will automatically qualify for up to $500 in Free Play. Not a member yet? You can still use the app as a guest and sign up at any of the three properties to join in the action. Restrictions apply and details are at www.tulalipresortcasino.com/ONEClub/GoApp

Download the free app:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tulalip-one-club-go-app/id1475906440

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.everi.tulalip

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Tulalip Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipCasino.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

