COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

/EIN News/ -- FRISCO, TEXAS, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) announces its plan to release third quarter 2019 results on November 7, 2019 before the market opens and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Dial-In: 844-776-7840

International Dial-In: 661-378-9538

Conference ID: 7814438

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y2onyp4c

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT November 7, 2019 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CT November 14, 2019.

Replay Dial-In: 855-859-2056

International Dial-In: 404-537-3406

Conference ID: 7814438

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock’s website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.

Ron Mills VP of Finance and Investor Relations 972-668-8834 rmills@comstockresources.com



