Titanium-Buzz Announces a New Collection of Stylish Black Rings for Men

black wedding bands

Titanium Buzz proudly presents the extension of the Black Wedding Bands collection.

FENTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titanium-Buzz, a family-owned company that specializes in alternative metal wedding rings and jewelry, announces a new exclusive collection of stylish black rings for men. The collection offers a perfect blend of style, elegance, and boldness. Black rings have become a huge trend, and they are unlikely to go out of style. More and more men choose them as alternatives to more traditional styles and designs. Black wedding rings from Titanium-Buzz are made from high-quality materials, including black zirconium, carbon fiber, tungsten carbide. They feature unique designs that are not available at other jewelry stores.

If you are looking for tough black rings that can withstand your active lifestyle, choose one of the Titanium-Buzz black zirconium rings. They are not only lightweight, strong, and durable, but they also look cool and feel great. Black zirconium rings are available in dozens of styles to suit every personality. The exclusive Midnight Matte series includes trendy matte black wedding bands that feature an intense black finish with a ceramic-like quality. The Manhattan series includes dual-color black and silver rings designed with an urban-inspired feel. There are black camo rings for those who want to showcase their love of the outdoors as well as black wedding rings for gearheads, athletes, anglers, and more.

The collection of black rings for men includes sleek all-black styles and unique options with mixed-material inlays made of copper, Damascus steel, Gibeon meteorite, gold, sterling silver, wood, carbon fiber, and mokume gane. Black men’s wedding bands from Titanium-Buzz can be a perfect choice for everyone who is looking for a cutting-edge ring that sets them apart from the rest.

About Titanium-Buzz

Titanium-Buzz is a company located in Fenton, Michigan that specializes in men’s wedding bands made from alternative metals like titanium, black zirconium, cobalt chrome, Damascus steel, and other durable materials. Titanium-Buzz offers unique and stylish wedding rings that cannot be found in local jewelry stores.



