CPA urges the public to follow safe practices during power outages

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Manitobans deal with the effects of heavy snowfall and power outages, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) and propane retailers are encouraging Canadians to use best practices to stay warm and avoid intoxication of carbon monoxide (CO).



Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and tasteless toxic gas. All fuel burning appliances can present the risk of CO poisoning if not installed, operated, vented or maintained properly.

The CPA reminds the public to use propane appliances only for their designed purpose. Never use a barbecue in an enclosed space. Never use a gas oven or range-top burners to provide space heating and never use portable heaters indoors, unless they are designed and approved for indoor use.

Always refer to the manuals included for the proper maintenance and operating instructions.

“Homeowners must follow safe practices during these extreme weather conditions to ensure that they and their families are protected and kept safe,” says Nathalie St-Pierre, CPA President and CEO. “We are encouraging residents to not take unnecessary risks and find alternative accommodations to stay warm and be safe until power can be restored.”

If you suspect CO is present or someone is showing symptoms of CO poisoning: Evacuate the building and call 911. If safe to do so, open windows and turn off appliances you suspect may be releasing CO.

For the full list of safety tips during weather emergencies, please view: Carbon Monoxide Safety for Propane Users and Propane Safety for Consumers , or visit www.propane.ca .

About the Canadian Propane Association

With over 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. Our mission is to promote a safe and thriving propane industry that plays a vital role in Canada’s energy sector. To achieve this, we champion propane and the propane industry in Canada and facilitate best practices, safety and a favourable business environment through advocacy, training and emergency response.

