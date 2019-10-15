SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of First American Financial Corporation - FAF

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of First American Financial Corporation (“First American” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FAF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether First American and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 24, 2019, Brian Krebs of krebsonsecurity.com published a report alleging that First American may have allowed unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003. According to the report, First American stated that it learned of a “design defect in one of its production applications that made possible unauthorized access to customer data” and has shut down external access.

On this news, First American’s stock price fell $3.46 per share, or 6.26%, to close at $51.80 per share on May 28, 2019.

