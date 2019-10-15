Associa Branches Host 12th Annual Vendor Fair to Support Associa Cares

/EIN News/ -- Chantilly, VA, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC), Legum & Norman (L&N), and Select Community Services (SCS) hosted their 12th annual vendor fair to help raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. The event was held at the Waterford in Springfield, VA.



The fair brought out more than 275 vendors representing 97 local companies. Approximately 250 CMC, L&N, and SCS employees attended. This year’s event raised $283,000, bringing the 12-year total to more than $2.8 million to help support those impacted by natural or man-made disasters.



The event provided participants the opportunity to network with key executives, portfolio managers, community managers, assistant managers, and maintenance supervisors from the top three management companies in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. The event was concluded with a door prize raffle and social hour.



“We host this extraordinary vendor fair every year to help raise money for Associa Cares,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa CMC president. “It also allows us to meet face-to-face with potential vendors and brings together industry leaders, provides vendors the opportunity to present their business plans, and supports an important cause. We are extremely humbled by the overwhelming attendance this year and the impressive amount of money that was raised for the organization. We want to thank our vendors, business partners, and volunteers for making this event a huge success.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



