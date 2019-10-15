Allsup Offers Alternative Healthcare Solutions at 2019 IFEBP Employee Benefits Conference

Allsup joins benefit plan professionals Oct. 20-23, exhibiting at 65th annual conference in San Diego

/EIN News/ -- Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s premier advocacy firm providing guidance on alternative healthcare options for employees and retirees, is exhibiting at the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans (IFEBP) 65th Annual Employee Benefits Conference held Oct. 20-23, 2019, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

This conference gathers representatives of multiemployer and public employee benefit plans for networking and the latest industry knowledge. Allsup will be at booth 1431 providing information on managing healthcare benefits for older employees.

With more Americans than ever staying in the workforce after age 65, employers have the opportunity to demonstrate a commitment to their experienced talent through enhanced benefit plan options. Allsup provides a plan of action for informing and guiding older workers in their options when it comes to Medicare as a healthcare alternative. Employers can support senior talent, potentially reduce costs and support HR teams by having Medicare expertise on-hand.

“It’s essential employers consider their options for older workers and how Medicare may fold into their benefits offerings and services,” said Tricia Blazier, director of Healthcare Insurance Services at Allsup. “Most business leaders don’t know enough to educate their employees on the intricacies of choosing a plan or how they can most easily transition to Medicare when the time is right. Allsup can fill this gap in helping workers make the most cost-effective decisions and support employers with their search for alternative cost solutions.”

For more information about Allsup Benefits Coordination or Medicare services, call (800) 426-9532 or email allsuphealthcare@allsupinc.com. Find more at AllsupInc.com.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, exchange plan and Medicare services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis.

Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065 r.ray@allsup.com Victoria Shockley Pinkston Group (919) 780-9727 victoria.shockley@pinkston.co



