Heartland BancCorp Earns a Record $3.6 million, in Third Quarter 2019, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.52 per Share

WHITEHALL, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp ("the company," and "the bank") (OTCQX: HLAN), today reported record third quarter 2019 net income of $3.6 million, or $1.77 per diluted share. This compares to $3.2 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, and $3.1 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. In the first nine months of the year, net income increased 17.4% to $9.7 million, compared to $8.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.

The company also announced its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share. The dividend will be payable January 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 25, 2019. Heartland has paid regular cash dividends since 1993.

“We continued our upward momentum into the third quarter, producing record net income, double-digit loan and deposit growth, an annualized return on average assets of 1.28% and an annualized return on average equity of 11.56%,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have achieved top line revenue growth, putting us as a top quartile performer amongst our Ohio bank peers, all while growing our franchise. We have both the banking talent and infrastructure in place to continue to expand our banking strategy throughout Central Ohio.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights (at or for the period ended September 30, 2019)

Net income increased 18.3% to $3.6 million, compared to $3.1 million in the third quarter a year ago.

Earnings per share were $1.77 in the third quarter compared to $1.83 a year ago.

Net interest margin was 3.91%, which was unchanged compared to the preceding quarter and a five-basis point increase compared to 3.86% in the third quarter a year ago.

Noninterest income increased 39.4% to $2.0 million, compared to the third quarter a year ago.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.28%.

Annualized return on average equity was 11.56%.

Total assets increased 11.2% to $1.14 billion, compared to $1.02 billion a year earlier.

Net loans increased 9.8% to $873.3 million from $795.3 million a year ago.

Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased 25.1% compared to a year ago.

Total deposits increased 11.4% to $975.4 million from $875.4 million a year ago.

Tangible book value per share increased 2.2% to $61.31 per share, compared to $60.00 three months earlier, and grew 25.2% from $48.97 per share one year earlier.

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share, which represents a 2.48% yield based on the September 30, 2019, stock price ($84.00).

Balance Sheet Review

“The year-over-year double digit growth in the loan portfolio is a result of the excellent work of our lending teams and the diversification across all loan segments. We continue to take a holistic approach to the structure and the rate of new loans, while at the same time remaining competitive,” said Brian T. Mauntel, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Net loans increased 9.8% to $873.3 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $795.3 million at September 30, 2018, and increased 1.5% compared to $860.2 million at June 30, 2019. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) increased 5.2% to $241.0 million at September 30, 2019, compared to a year ago and comprise 27.3% of the total loan portfolio. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased 15.4% to $272.8 million compared to a year ago and comprise 30.9% of the total loan portfolio. 1-4 family residential real estate loans were up 8.6% from year ago levels to $221.0 million and represent 25.1% of total loans. Commercial loans were up 15.3% from year ago levels to $104.9 million, at September 30, 2019, and comprise 11.9% of the total loan portfolio. Home equity loans increased 1.7% from year ago levels to $30.8 million and represent 3.5% of total loans. Consumer loans decreased from year ago levels to $11.3 million and represent 1.3% of the total loan portfolio.

“We continue to focus on growing noninterest bearing demand deposits through new product offerings and shifting the deposit mix away from wholesale funding and higher cost CDs. As a result, noninterest bearing demand deposits accounts increased 25.1% compared to a year ago,” said Mauntel. Total deposits increased 11.4% to $975.4 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $875.4 million a year earlier and increased 5.3% compared to $925.9 million three months earlier. Savings, NOW and money market accounts increased modestly compared to a year ago and represented 36.1% of total deposits and CDs increased 13.3% when compared to a year ago and comprised 36.9% of the total deposit portfolio, at September 30, 2019.

Total assets increased 11.2% to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.02 billion a year earlier. Shareholders’ equity increased 54.2% to $126.0 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $81.7 million a year earlier, reflecting the capital raise during the fourth quarter of 2018. At September 30, 2019, Heartland’s tangible book value increased 25.2% to $61.31 per share compared to $48.97 per share one year earlier.

Operating Results

“Our net interest margin remained unchanged compared to the preceding quarter and increased five basis points compared to the third quarter a year ago. As such, we remain well positioned in both rising and falling interest rate environments and expect to see minimal contraction with these two recent interest rate reductions,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.91% in the third quarter of 2019, the same as in the preceding quarter. In the third quarter of 2018, the net interest margin was 3.86%. In the first nine months of 2019, Heartland’s net interest margin improved 10 basis points to 3.94%, compared to 3.84% in the first nine months of 2018.

Net interest income before the provision for loan loss increased 12.2% to $10.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $9.2 million in the third quarter a year ago, and increased 4.7% compared to $9.9 million in the preceding quarter. In the first nine months of 2019, net interest income before the provision for loan losses increased 15.1% to $30.1 million, compared to $26.2 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Heartland’s total revenues (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus noninterest income) increased 15.9% to $12.4 million in the third quarter, compared to $10.7 million in the third quarter a year ago, and increased 4.3% from $11.8 million in the preceding quarter. Year-to-date, revenues increased 19.1% to $35.7 million, compared to $29.9 million in the same period one year earlier.

Noninterest income increased 39.4% to $2.0 million in the third quarter, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter a year ago, and increased 2.8% compared to the preceding quarter. The TransCounty Title Agency acquisition contributed $583,000 to noninterest income during the third quarter of 2019. In the first nine months of 2019, noninterest income increased 47.0% to $5.6 million, compared to $3.8 million in the first nine months of 2018, with the TransCounty Title Agency acquisition contributing $1.6 million to noninterest income year-to-date.

Third quarter noninterest expenses were $7.6 million, which was unchanged from the preceding quarter. In the third quarter a year ago, noninterest expense totaled $6.5 million. The year-over-year increase was due to costs associated with the company’s branch expansion, including its new Upper Arlington branch, as well as costs associated with the subsidiary TransCounty Title Agency. In the first nine months of 2019, noninterest expenses totaled $22.6 million, compared to $18.7 million in the first nine months of 2018. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 61.39%, compared to 63.92% for the preceding quarter and 61.28% for the third quarter of 2018.

Credit Quality

Nonaccrual loans totaled $2.3 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.8 million three months earlier and $4.0 million at September 30, 2018. There were $997,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at September 30, 2019, compared to $253,000 at June 30, 2019, and $24,000 a year ago.

Performing restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2019, were $342,000, compared to $344,000 in the preceding quarter. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations are categorized as restructured loans.

Heartland had no other real estate owned (OREO) and other non-performing assets on the books at September 30, 2019 or at the preceding quarter end. Non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-performing loans, OREO, and loans delinquent 90 days or more, were $3.3 million, or 0.29% of assets, at September 30, 2019, compared to $2.1 million, or 0.19% of total assets, three months earlier, and $4.0 million, or 0.39% of assets a year ago.

The third quarter provision for loan losses was $375,000, the same as in both the preceding quarter and the third quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses was $8.5 million, or 0.97% of total loans at September 30, 2019, compared to $8.0 million, or 0.92% of total loans at June 30, 2019, and $7.3 million, or 0.91% of total loans a year ago. As of September 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses represented 376.3% of nonaccrual loans compared to 437.3% three months earlier, and 183.7% one year earlier. Heartland recorded net loan recoveries of $166,000 in the third quarter of 2019. This compares to net charge-offs of $81,000 in the preceding quarter and $2,000 in the third quarter a year ago.

Capital

On November 20, 2018, Heartland successfully completed a private placement of its common stock and generated net proceeds of approximately $28.9 million. The Company expects to use the proceeds from the capital raise for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to supporting organic growth, facilitating potential expansion opportunities, expanding products and services and debt repayment.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 16 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2019, Heartland was ranked #44 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of 12/31/18. In September of 2019, Heartland stock uplisted to the OTCQX® Best Market after previously trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.







Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Balance Sheets Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,356 $ 26,482 $ 37,908 Available-for-sale securities 140,156 147,592 128,886 Held-to-maturity securities, fair values of, $906,529, $1,551,817 and $3,085,795 respectively 918 1,548 3,085 Commercial 104,904 108,662 91,008 CRE (Owner occupied) 241,038 226,906 229,173 CRE (Non Owner occupied) 272,820 273,751 236,502 1-4 Family 221,022 210,609 203,547 Home Equity 30,779 36,449 30,266 Consumer 11,307 11,717 11,893 Net deferred loan costs, premiums and discounts 6 50 230 Allowance for loan losses (8,534 ) (7,994 ) (7,271 ) Net Loans 873,342 860,150 795,348 Premises and equipment 32,442 32,508 27,894 Nonmarketable equity securities 4,431 4,431 3,527 Interest receivable 5,266 4,579 4,215 Goodwill 1,206 1,206 1,069 Intangible Assets 964 409 442 Deferred income taxes 1,433 1,433 805 Life insurance assets 16,880 16,772 16,443 Lease - Right of Use Asset 2,619 2,655 - Other 1,324 1,263 3,808 Total assets $ 1,138,337 $ 1,101,028 $ 1,023,430 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Demand $ 263,604 $ 216,392 $ 210,639 Saving, NOW and money market 351,821 338,178 347,126 Time 359,949 371,337 317,613 Total deposits 975,374 925,907 875,378 Short-term borrowings 10,111 27,970 49,274 Long-term debt 15,460 15,460 10,460 Lease Liability 2,619 2,655 - Interest payable and other liabilities 8,787 6,410 6,610 Total liabilities 1,012,351 978,402 941,722 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, without par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 2,019,463, 2,016,913 and 1,637,522 shares issued, respectively 55,775 55,526 25,739 Retained earnings 68,457 65,885 59,652 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) 1,754 1,215 (3,683 ) Total shareholders' equity 125,986 122,626 81,708 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,138,337 $ 1,101,028 $ 1,023,430 Book value per share $ 62.39 $ 60.80 $ 49.90







Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2018 Interest Income Loans $ 11,989 $ 11,361 $ 10,185 $ 34,199 $ 28,373 Securities - - - - - Taxable 723 745 599 2,209 1,553 Tax-exempt 465 442 404 1,339 1,238 Other 242 77 120 441 311 Total interest income 13,419 12,625 11,308 38,187 31,475 Interest Expense Deposits 2,900 2,460 1,818 7,472 4,653 Borrowings 167 274 263 618 662 Total interest expense 3,067 2,734 2,081 8,090 5,315 Net Interest Income 10,352 9,891 9,227 30,097 26,160 Provision for Loan Losses 375 375 375 1,125 1,125 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 9,977 9,516 8,852 28,972 25,035 Noninterest income Service charges 560 556 555 1,618 1,599 Net gains and commissions on loan sales and servicing 536 383 416 1,317 1,183 Title insurance income 331 307 86 817 86 Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities - - 2 - (64 ) Net realized gain/(loss) on sales of foreclosed assets - - - - 11 Increase in cash value of life insurance 108 108 111 325 319 Other 470 598 268 1,487 652 Total noninterest income 2,005 1,952 1,438 5,564 3,786 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,665 4,380 3,772 13,669 10,631 Net occupancy and equipment expense 908 981 845 2,850 2,523 Data processing fees 395 387 361 1,148 1,052 Professional fees 209 309 241 742 605 Marketing expense 247 242 213 728 638 Printing and office supplies 72 79 65 225 217 State financial institution tax 226 205 156 636 469 FDIC insurance premiums 2 73 132 102 365 Other 862 914 749 2,524 2,201 Total noninterest expense 7,586 7,570 6,534 22,625 18,701 Income before Income Tax 4,396 3,898 3,756 11,911 10,119 Provision for Income Taxes 775 737 695 2,162 1,818 Net Income $ 3,621 $ 3,161 $ 3,062 $ 9,749 $ 8,301 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.79 $ 1.57 $ 1.88 $ 4.83 $ 5.11 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.77 $ 1.55 $ 1.83 $ 4.77 $ 4.99







ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2018 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.17 % 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.15 % Return on average equity 11.56 % 10.51 % 15.00 % 10.78 % 13.88 % Return on average tangible common equity 11.73 % 10.66 % 15.18 % 10.94 % 14.00 % Net interest margin 3.91 % 3.91 % 3.86 % 3.94 % 3.84 % Efficiency ratio 61.39 % 63.92 % 61.28 % 63.44 % 62.32 % Asset Quality Ratios and Data: As of or for the Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2018 Nonaccrual loans $ 2,268 $ 1,828 $ 3,959 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing 997 253 24 Non-performing investment securities - - - OREO and other non-performing assets - - - Total non-performing assets $ 3,265 $ 2,081 $ 3,983 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.19 % 0.39 % Net charge-offs quarter ending $ (166) $ 81 $ 2 Allowance for loan loss $ 8,534 $ 7,994 $ 7,271 Nonaccrual loans $ 2,268 $ 1,828 $ 3,959 Allowance for loan loss to non accrual loans 376.29 % 437.29 % 183.65 % Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding 0.97 % 0.92 % 0.91 % Restructured loans included in non-accrual $ 289 $ 289 $ 324 Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $ 342 $ 344 $ 1,818 Book Values: Total shareholders' equity $ 125,986 $ 122,626 $ 81,708 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 2,169 1,615 1,512 Shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets $ 123,816 $ 121,012 $ 80,197 Common shares outstanding 2,019,463 2,016,913 1,637,522 Less: treasury shares - - - Common shares as adjusted 2,019,463 2,016,913 1,637,522 Book value per common share $ 62.39 $ 60.80 $ 49.90 Tangible book value per common share $ 61.31 $ 60.00 $ 48.97





Contacts: G. Scott McComb, Chairman & CEO Heartland BancCorp 614-337-4600



