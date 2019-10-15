Kim Campbell Named As One Of Mortgage Banking's Most Powerful Women 2019

Kim Campbell, VP of Operations

Mortgage veteran honored as an industry leader and innovator

Kim is a vital member of our management team and we are thrilled to celebrate this honor with her.” — Blake Priest

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National home mortgage lender NTFN, Inc., dba Premier Nationwide Lending, is proud to announce National Mortgage Professional Magazine has selected Kim Campbell, Vice President of Operations, as a top female leader in the mortgage profession. Honorees were chosen based on accomplishments where they were instrumental to a major industry innovation as well as exemplifying three keywords, “Pioneer, Leader, and Innovator.”

“Kim is a vital member of our management team and we are thrilled to celebrate this honor with her,” said NTFN, Inc. President Blake Priest. “She truly lives out our mission statement of helping borrowers one loan at a time and has been invaluable in growing our brands and presence nationwide.”

Campbell has more than seventeen years’ tenure with NTFN, Inc. and is an innovative leader and mentor to the company’s operations team. She is passionate about educating and guiding people through the home buying process. Kim’s work philosophy is, “One rotten strawberry ruins the whole bunch. Teamwork, teaching and having a positive attitude are what matters when issues arise.”

An avid alumni supporter of Texas Tech University, Kim spends her free time with her three children and their many school and sports activities.

To view all of the honorees of NMP’s second annual list of Mortgage Banking’s Most Powerful Women 2019, please click here.

To learn more about career opportunities at NTFN, Inc., dba Premier Nationwide Lending or to obtain information on the company’s home loan products, please visit LoansByPremier.com.

About Premier Nationwide Lending

Established in 2002, Premier Nationwide Lending is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 locations. On average, the company funds $2 billion in mortgage loans every year and serves homebuyers across 17 state lines. Premier Nationwide Lending is an equal housing opportunity lender. Sponsored by NTFN, Inc. NMLS #75333



