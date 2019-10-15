UNCF to Celebrate 75 Years of Impact at upcoming 31st Annual Houston “A Mind is …” Gala

Paul Murphy, chairman and CEO, Cadence Bank, serving as honorary chair of the signature fundraiser benefitting deserving Houston students and the historically black colleges and universities that serve them

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the past 75 years, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF actively supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education. UNCF has been marking the significant milestone via a year-long celebration through its fundraising events across the country, including the 31st annual Houston UNCF “A Mind is …” Gala set for 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Hilton Americas Hotel.

Nearly 500 guests are expected to attend, including honorary chair Paul Murphy, chairman and CEO, Cadence Bank; Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF; and many other notable guests who support UNCF’s mission. Khambrel Marshall, anchor KPRC 2 Houston, will serve as master of ceremonies.

“As we celebrate 75 years of success, we want our community to know UNCF is the leading scholarship provider for students of color across the U.S.,” said Juana Collins, area development director, UNCF. “This year’s gala will be phenomenal, as we continue to help clear a path for local students to obtain the college education they deserve and the 21st century demands.”

This year’s honorees who’ve led the charge in championing a quality education for all include Bubba Silberstein (receiving the Excellence in Education Award) and Henry Keculah, Jr., CEO, 4.0 GPA, LLC (receiving the John and Drucie Chase Young Builders Award).

Last year, more than $1 million was awarded to 106 Houston students pursuing higher education. Presented by Shell, this year’s gala will continue to raise the bar in helping area students succeed. Other sponsors include Brentwood Baptist Church, Comcast, H-E-B, Macy’s, Motiva and the Walton Family Foundation.

The signature fundraising event will feature a VIP reception, a live auction, student testimonials, an elegant dinner and dancing. Entertainment will be provided by local vocal group, Midnight Star. For sponsorship or ticket information, please visit UNCF.org/HoustonGala.

About UNCF

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

