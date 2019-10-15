WIRECARD AG INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL:  Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Wirecard AG for Possible Securities Fraud - WCAGY, WRCDF

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF).



On October 15, 2019, Financial Times reported that internal documents from the Company “appear to indicate a concerted effort to fraudulently inflate sales and profits” in locations in Dubai and Ireland, including "strong indications" that much of the hundreds of millions of dollars in payments processed by one Dubai-based partner company in 2016 and 2017 never took place.

On this news, the price of Wirecard’s shares plummeted.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Wirecard and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

