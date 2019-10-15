DZS to be Part of Broadband Forum’s SDN Interop Demo at BBWF 2019

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), the world’s leading provider of network access solutions, will showcase its products for software-defined access networks at this year’s BBWF in an interoperability demo at Broadband Forum’s Open Broadband Interop Pavilion on the show’s exhibition floor. DZS will participate in a virtual central office for standardized, automated provision of cloud-based access services.



As part of a Broadband Forum Cloud Central Office (CloudCO) demo at booth A40, DZS and other renowned vendors, will be presenting the concept of Open Broadband-Broadband Access Abstraction (OB-BAA). OB-BAA enables standardized, automated and rapid deployment of new cloud-based access infrastructures and services. The CloudCO architecture offers significant benefits to network operators: it increases flexibility and scalability when deploying virtual network functions (VNFs) and provides granular control at the network system level and in designing services.

Broadband network operators need adaptive, dynamic and scalable networks that facilitate and speed up the design and commissioning of new services. Software-defined networks and virtual network functions are the basis for developing and operating cloud-based network architectures. CloudCO architecture enables the sort of flexible, scalable cloud broadband platform that guarantees interoperability between different vendors. The standardized OB-BAA interface component, which the Broadband Forum will present at the trade show, also enables migration of existing networks into a software-defined ecosystem, therefore making investment more secure.

DZS’s OLTs and ONTs support OB-BAA, therefore helping to build future-proof, cost-effective broadband networks.

“We’re delighted DZS decided to take part in our interoperability demo,” comments Robin Mersh, CEO of the Broadband Forum. “Broadband Access Abstraction as part of the Open Broadband Initiative that requires the collaboration of the market’s key vendors. This is the only way we can define the standardized interfaces and core components of virtualized access network devices and forge ahead with developing programmable and virtualized access networks.”

Attendees of the BBWF can expect interesting talks like “Leading the Way to Achieving the Network of the Future” or “Multi-vendor SDN Broadband Networks”, a Technical Deep Dive on OB-BAA and Interop in the Interop Pavilion on the Broadband Forum stand.

About DZS

DZS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in network access solutions for service providers and enterprise networks. The company provides a wide array of reliable, value-add networking technologies—including broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networks—to a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the world’s most innovative network operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions headquartered in Oakland, California, USA, with operations in more than 20 countries worldwide.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and product names are all subject to change without notice.

