Challenge Accepted: Seneca's new recruitment campaign targets students driven to succeed

Marketing initiative developed with agency partner award-winning Forsman & Bodenfors aims to attract high-quality applicants to Seneca programs

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca, one of Canada’s largest postsecondary institutions, has released a new, bold recruitment campaign designed to attract high-quality candidates.

The new Challenge Accepted campaign is a reflection of the nature of Seneca’s students and the success of its graduates.

“In the research for the campaign, we recognized that what’s common among our students — today and throughout our history over the past five decades — is this relentless commitment they bring to succeed,” said Seneca’s AVP of Public Affairs and Community Engagement Renata D’Innocenzo. “We wanted to harness that feeling and showcase that no matter where you’re headed as a student, we will help you get there with terrific faculty and supports in the career-focused programs we offer.”

The Challenge Accepted campaign is an integrated multimedia effort. At its heart is an online and television commercial featuring a speech from Seneca’s founding president Dr. William Newnham. The campaign, which exclusively features Seneca students and graduates and their work, will also include out-of-home, online, social, and experiential elements throughout the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.

The campaign was created by Seneca’s advertising agency of record, Forsman & Bodenfors. “We were so impressed by the calibre of what Seneca offers,” said Forsman’s Chief Creative Officer, Matt Hassell. “The truth is, graduates are accomplishing incredible things each and every day thanks to the experience and confidence they gain at Seneca. The campaign shows how the hard work students put in at Seneca helps them rise to the challenges of a constantly changing future.”

Seneca’s Challenge Accepted campaign launched in October and will be in market throughout the fall.

About Seneca

Combining career and professional skills training with theoretical knowledge, Seneca’s expert faculty provide a polytechnic education to 30,000 full-time and 60,000 part-time students. With campuses in Toronto, York Region and Peterborough and education partners around the world, Seneca offers degrees, graduate certificates, diplomas and certificates in more than 300 full-time, part-time and online programs. Seneca’s credentials are renowned for their quality and respected by employers. Co-op and work placements, applied research projects, entrepreneurial opportunities and the latest technology ensure that Seneca graduates are highly skilled and ready to work.

Find out more at Seneca.

About Forsman & Bodenfors

Forsman & Bodenfors is a global creative collective working to unlock the power of creativity through collaboration in order to build the most human and iconic brands and businesses in the world. Forsman & Bodenfors’ client roster includes Volvo, Church & Dwight, Google, Diageo, Hyatt, LG, LVMH, Adidas, General Mills, Seneca College, The Mobile Shop, iRobot, and H&M, among others. In 2018, Fast Company named the agency one of the most innovative companies in the world while Ad Age named it one of its agencies to watch in 2019. Forsman & Bodenfors has over 600 team members across seven offices in Gothenburg, New York, Stockholm, Toronto, Montréal, Shanghai, and Singapore. To learn more about Forsman & Bodenfors, please visit forsman.co.

