AI Eye Podcast: GBT Technologies Inc. and Cognizant- How Artificial Intelligence is Impacting Medicine and Banking

Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you today’s special edition of The AI Eye

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCPK:GTCH)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIEye Podcast: GBT Technologies Inc. and Cognizant - How Artificial Intelligence is Impacting Medicine and BankingInvestorideas.com ( www.investorideas.com ), a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you today’s special edition of The AI Eye.Today’s podcast features recent interviews with [two] experts in top AI managementpositions discussing recent developments within their companies and the overall sector: Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:GTCH), and Mr. Babak Hodjat, VP of Evolutionary AI, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NasdaqGS:CTSH).Listen to the podcast interview with Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:GTCH) discussing the company’s recently announced implementation and development of recurrent relational reasoning (RRN) in its AI, and its applications in the medical field.In a recently published press release, GBT Technologies CTO, Dr. Danny Rittman explained the company’s rationale for incorporating recurrent relational reasoning (RRN) into its Avant! AI:"Our goal is to implement a fundamental part of human intelligence called relational reasoning, which is planned to enable Avant! to acquire expertise on its own by understanding object's relations. Avant! will include an advanced artificial neural network (ANN) capable of pattern recognition and reasoning about those patterns which is very similar to the human brain.”In an interview with Investorideas.com, Dr. Rittman identified the shortcomings of ANN on its own, and how integrating RRN improved the AI performance:“This type of technology is perfect to recognize the actual object, but it doesn’t do well when it comes to interaction between objects,” he said.“That’s why we decided to implement and start development for the RRN (Recurrent Relational Network), which [is] very good for the interaction between objects. So, the major advantage of the Recurrent Relational Network is that they can actually perform what we call ‘reasoning between objects’.”A major application of this object relational reasoning is in the field of medical imaging, according to Rittman. A recently-published report from Technavio finds that the global Medical Imaging market is projected to grow $9.55 billion USD from 2019 to 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5 percent in the forecast period. An excerpt from that report outlines the role of AI in the market’s growth:With the advent of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, vendors have been integrating AI into medical imaging devices. This is one of the key medical imaging market trends that will gain traction over the forecast period. AI-enabled medical imaging allows users to automate and standardize complex diagnostic procedures, improve patient experience outcomes, and reduce the costs. Vendors are also developing AI platforms for end-users such as hospitals to manage medical imaging data, which help clinicians in making quick diagnosis decisions. The factors will increase the adoption of AI-enabled medical imaging among hospitals and clinics, subsequently driving market growth at a CAGR of over 5% during 2019-2023.Dr. Rittman echoes this by picking out specific applications of AI, particularly with RRN integration:“If you want to identify suspicious objects – let’s say within an MRI scan or a CT scan image or an X-ray image – our RRN will actually scan the data, make sure it actually knows and understands relations between objects … and then will be able to alert us,” he said.“It is a process of evolution. It will only get better with time.”Listen to the podcast interview with Mr. Babak Hodjat, VP of Evolutionary AI, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NasdaqGS:CTSH) discussing the role of AI and ML in the banking and finance space.Professional services firm Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s report, Leveraging AI to Shape the Digital Future of Banking (Part 2), analyzes the already vast application of AI in the banking and finance sector. Investorideas.com spoke to the company’s VP of Evolutionary AI, Babak Hodjat, who explained where the $3.3 billion USD spent on AI applications by banks in 2018 was going:“According to IDC, much of the $3.3 billion is being spent around automated threat intelligence and prevention systems,” he said. “fraud analysis, investigations, program advisors, recommendation systems. And that’s what we see as well in the market is, generally speaking, people who already have incumbent models – basically statistics-based primarily – and lots of data that they’ve collected around them are looking to augment and improve these models using AI.”According to Hodjat, AI adoption is well under way, whether it is applied in improving existing models or actually being an active ingredient in enterprise decision-making.For a list of artificial intelligence stocks find more info on becoming an Investor Ideas memberAbout Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing IdeasVisit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:Disclaimer/Disclosure: Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: GTCH is a monthly paid featured news and social media client on Investorideas.com. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.comGlobal investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas Download our Mobile App for iPhone and AndroidContact Investorideas.com800 665 0411



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.