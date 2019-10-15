2nd Annual Project Management Day of Service from PMI Mile Hi To Offer FREE Day of Professional Services to Nonprofits

A community outreach program of PMI Mile Hi, PM Day of Service is a problem-solving event which pairs nonprofits with project management professionals

help strengthen the nonprofit community of Colorado by changing the world one project at a time.” — Liz Muscia, Executive Dir Membership, PMI Mile Hi

:DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PMI Mile Hi, Denver, is bringing together project managers and nonprofit organizations around the Denver metro in its 2nd Annual Project Management Day of Service, an innovative program for benefitting the nonprofit community through a FREE day of professional services from the project management industry, slated for 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday, November 7, at the Lowry Conference Center, 1061 Akron Way, Denver.

Training is available for project managers who would like to participate. Volunteer registration deadline is Friday, October 18.

A community outreach program of PMI Mile Hi, it’s a problem-solving event where nonprofit organizations are paired with project management professionals to develop realistic plans for upcoming initiatives, such as program expansions, system implementations, property relocations, fundraising events or capital campaigns.

The goal of PMI Mile Hi, the 5th largest US chapter of the industry leading global Project Management Institute, is to “help strengthen the nonprofit community of Colorado by changing the world one project at a time.

If you are a project practitioner who would like to give back to the community for one day, contact Liz Muscia, Executive Director/Membership, PMI Mile Hi: ExecDirMembership@PmiMileHi.org For general information: https://bit.ly/2VF3yKB

PM Day of Service coincides with the International Project Management Day, Thursday, November 7, and is PMI Mile Hi’s contribution to that celebration.

For sponsorship opportunities contact Annette Leazer, PMP, Vice President/Outreach: Outreach@PmiMileHi.org



