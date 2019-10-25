DiscoverBusiness.us Announces the 35 Best Accredited Online MBA Programs – 2020
The best online MBA programs with high three-year graduation rates.UNITED STATES, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DiscoverBusiness.us today released the 35 best accredited online MBA programs of 2020. With so many options and so many different ways to measure the quality of each program, we have chosen to provide a unique perspective with our rankings this year – focusing on the three-year graduation rate.
This three-year grad rate metric measures how well a given institution provides an overall educational experience that motivates students to finish what they started. There are a sufficient number of MBA programs that excel in this area, and while some charge high tuition in exchange for their high graduation rates, there are also plenty of online MBA programs with both high three-year graduation rates and affordable tuition.
After researching over 233 programs, we have created this final shortlist of 35 online MBA options that have the highest percentage of students graduating in three years or less.
1. Creighton University
2. Missouri University of Science & Technology
3. University of Florida
4. Florida Atlantic University
5. Hofstra University
6. University of North Carolina
7. Arizona State University
8. University of Arizona
9. West Texas A&M University
10. University of Utah
11. University of Tennessee
12. University of Mississippi
13. University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium
14. Ball State University
15. Florida International University
16. Southern Illinois University
17. University of Delaware
18. Quinnipiac University
19. Central Michigan University
20. SUNY
21. Louisiana Tech University
22. George Washington University
23. Western Kentucky University
24. Boise State University
25. Washington State University
26. University of North Texas
27. University of North Dakota
28. University of Memphis
29. University of New Hampshire
30. Oklahoma State University
31. Stevens Institute of Technology
32. University of Michigan
33. University of Nebraska
34. University of Cincinnati
35. Colorado State University
See the full ranking details here: https://www.discoverbusiness.us/education/online-mba/
About DiscoverBusiness.us: The focus at DiscoverBusiness.us is on empowering people through information. We strive to help future business students make better, more informed education decisions. We do this through our in-depth resources, subject guides, and rankings.
