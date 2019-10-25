DiscoverBusiness.us Announces the 35 Best Accredited Online MBA Programs – 2020

The best online MBA programs with high three-year graduation rates.

UNITED STATES, October 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiscoverBusiness.us today released the 35 best accredited online MBA programs of 2020. With so many options and so many different ways to measure the quality of each program, we have chosen to provide a unique perspective with our rankings this year – focusing on the three-year graduation rate.This three-year grad rate metric measures how well a given institution provides an overall educational experience that motivates students to finish what they started. There are a sufficient number of MBA programs that excel in this area, and while some charge high tuition in exchange for their high graduation rates, there are also plenty of online MBA programs with both high three-year graduation rates and affordable tuition.After researching over 233 programs, we have created this final shortlist of 35 online MBA options that have the highest percentage of students graduating in three years or less.1. Creighton University2. Missouri University of Science & Technology3. University of Florida4. Florida Atlantic University5. Hofstra University6. University of North Carolina7. Arizona State University8. University of Arizona9. West Texas A&M University10. University of Utah11. University of Tennessee12. University of Mississippi13. University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium14. Ball State University15. Florida International University16. Southern Illinois University17. University of Delaware18. Quinnipiac University19. Central Michigan University20. SUNY21. Louisiana Tech University22. George Washington University23. Western Kentucky University24. Boise State University25. Washington State University26. University of North Texas27. University of North Dakota28. University of Memphis29. University of New Hampshire30. Oklahoma State University31. Stevens Institute of Technology32. University of Michigan33. University of Nebraska34. University of Cincinnati35. Colorado State UniversitySee the full ranking details here: https://www.discoverbusiness.us/education/online-mba/ About DiscoverBusiness.us: The focus at DiscoverBusiness.us is on empowering people through information. We strive to help future business students make better, more informed education decisions. We do this through our in-depth resources, subject guides, and rankings.



