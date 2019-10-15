Travelers Across Asia Award American Top Honors Among North American Airlines

Customers and industry experts recognize airline for heightened experience worldwide

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas and SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers named American Best Airline — North America through the Travel Weekly Asia 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards in an award ceremony held today in Singapore. This distinction follows closely behind multiple industry awards recognizing the company’s heightened customer experience, which results from significant investments into the business over the last six years.



Travel Weekly Asia voters, which comprises the publication’s nearly 40,000 subscribers and 90,000 eNewsletter readers, recognized American for customer service, product and punctuality in the region.

“We’re proud to award American Airlines Best Airline — North America for pushing boundaries in the pursuit of excellence,” said Irene Chua, Vice President and Group Publisher, Asia, for Northstar Travel Group. “The airline’s commitment to delivering a great passenger experience sets an inspiring example for the industry and has earned the respect from both its customers and peers.”

The airline also received its second distinction in 2019 from the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), one of the leading global advocates for travel advisors, the travel industry and the traveling public. ASTA awarded American both the ASTA 2019 Small Business Network Airline Award for the small business category, and the Airline of the Year distinction in the individual supplier category. Awards were given to companies that best support the advisor community, as voted on by the ASTA membership. The awards recognize individuals and organizations making meaningful contributions to the industry.

“We’re pleased to recognize American Airlines for the company’s exemplary service to customers,” said Zane Kerby, President and Chief Executive Officer for ASTA. “Our travel advisors voted to determine the recipients of this year’s awards, and American Airlines was a clear choice for their commitment and dedication to the traveling public and the travel advisors who serve them.”

American also won gold and silver distinctions in this year's Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, taking home more than any other carrier in the Airlines and Airports category. The awards honor outstanding companies in the travel and hospitality industry, and American received the following six distinctions:

Gold Awards

First Class (Airline Elements – International)

Inflight Menu (Airline Elements – International)

Inflight Entertainment (Airline Elements – International)

Loyalty Program (Airline Elements – International)

Silver Awards

Business Class (Airline Elements – International)

Small Business (Airline Loyalty Overall – Best Small Business)

“These distinctions affirm that we are well on our way to being the easiest airline to do business with,” said Alison Taylor, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Distribution at American. “We’re honored to be recognized by travel advisors and customers for our devotion to providing a world-class experience on the ground and in the air. I congratulate the teams led by Director of Leisure and Specialty Channel Sales Louis de Joux and Managing Director of Asia Pacific Sales Shane Hodges who’ve worked tirelessly to help us strengthen our business.”

In addition, American was also ranked Best Overall Vacation Experience by Apple Vacations. The airline previously announced recognition as Best North American Airline in Asia Pacific for the second year in a row by Business Traveller Asia-Pacific and Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX).

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 1,000 destinations with about 14,250 daily flights to over 150 countries. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. In 2015, its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines .

