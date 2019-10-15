PanTerra Merges UCaaS and CPaaS with Streams APIs, Extensions and AppDesigner Trio

Streams seamlessly integrates into Enterprises as a UCaaS or CPaaS platform

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PanTerra Networks , a leading provider of unified cloud services for mid-market enterprises, today announced the expansion of Streams, as a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) with the new release of Streams APIs, Streams Extensions and Streams AppDesigner. Businesses can now implement Streams as a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) or as a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). CPaaS interfaces includes Streams APIs, which allow programmatic access to Streams services and content. Streams API will initially launch with support for Click-to-Call, Call Detailed Records (CDR) retrieval, Call Recording (CR) retrieval and SMS texting (Send, Receive and Logs). Phase 2 will consist of Administration and User Management. These new Streams APIs will enhance PanTerra’s existing out-of-the-box integration with popular SaaS CRM vendors such as Salesforce, Freshdesk, ZOHO and Zendesk; as well as other popular services such as Gmail, Dropbox, Active Directory, Outlook and Office 365. Opening up the Streams platform for integration gives enterprises the capability to build meaningful cross-functional processes that are tightly integrated with all the elements of their business. With the new offerings, PanTerra merges the best of UCaaS and CPaaS to create the ultimate All-In-One Cloud Communications Service for Business.



Arthur Chang, PanTerra President and CEO, said, “With the combination of APIs, Integrations, Extensions, and AppDesigner, Streams is the ideal secure cloud IT solution to deliver both UCaaS and CPaaS in a single solution, capable of providing customized plug-and-play communications, collaborations and content sharing services for mid-market enterprises.”

Examples of what can be accomplished with the new Streams APIs, Plug-ins and AppDesigner include:

Creating a customized billing IVR system that allows customers to securely access their billing information and pay any balance that can easily be done through the creation of a Streamlet in AppDesigner and utilizing features such as 3 rd party CRM access, text-to-speech and speech-to-text, conditional branching and user input.

party CRM access, text-to-speech and speech-to-text, conditional branching and user input. Make or take calls directly within 3 rd party applications such as CRMs with direct call disposition input using Streams Click-To-Call (CTC) extension.

party applications such as CRMs with direct call disposition input using Streams Click-To-Call (CTC) extension. Automate text messaging of your customer-base using Streams SMS API.

Create and manage Streams users through 3 rd party administration services such as Active Directory using Streams User Management API.

party administration services such as Active Directory using Streams User Management API. Access Call Detail Records through your CRM to execute a detailed analysis of agents including performance and efficiency analysis using Streams CDR API.

Access specific or multiple Call Recordings through 3rd party call analysis applications or gain access to offline archival storage using Streams Call Recording API.

Streams is Built for the Enterprise

Streams incorporates several key features designed to address Enterprise-level communications, collaboration and content sharing. Streams APIs provide a standards-based highly secure programmatic interface to Streams services and content. Streams AppDesigner provides a programmable application design platform to easily create custom communications applications. Streams also supports Single Sign On (SSO) providers such as Octa and OneLogin. Streams maintains full multi-factor authentication and end-to-end HIPAA compliance on all services, providing the highest level of security for your enterprise. Finally, Streams optional WAN connectivity solutions include SD-WAN and MPLS options for enterprises demanding the highest levels of reliability, scalability and security.

About PanTerra

PanTerra is a business-class Unified Cloud Service Provider, seamlessly delivering unified communications, team messaging, call center, file sync & share and business analytics through Streams , its secure, all-in-one business communications cloud solution. By offering a fully customizable, unified UCaaS and CPaaS, HIPAA/HITECH secure, multi-service cloud solution, PanTerra can significantly reduce costs, simplify IT administration, increase security and improve employee productivity. Streams can be configured and deployed within hours, virtually anywhere in the world and with 24/7/365 support, you can have peace of mind that PanTerra will be with you every step of the way. Let Streams and PanTerra bring out the best in your enterprise.

PanTerra offers a full end-to-end solution including the Streams cloud service, WAN connectivity and on-premises hardware, which includes IP phones, QoS routers and switches. PanTerra supports a wide range of WAN connectivity solutions from SD-WAN and MPLS to open Internet. On-premises hardware can be purchased or optionally rented through a unique Hardware as a Service (HaaS) option, which can eliminate expensive up-front capex costs and allows for the hardware to be optionally upgraded annually.

PanTerra is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, please visit www.panterranetworks.com or call +1 800.805.0558 or email us at info@panterranetworks.com .

PanTerra Networks Media Contact

David Immethun

Sr. Director of Marketing

408.457.8941

dimmethun@panterranetworks.com



