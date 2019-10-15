Museum Cooperation and Provenance Research: Namibian delegation invited to Germany

As part of the Visitors Programme of the German Federal Government and upon the invitation of the Federal Foreign Office, a group of Namibian delegates travelled to Germany on 12 October 2019 for a one-week information tour on the topic “Museums and Provenance Research”. The visit aims at fostering dialogue between German and Namibian museum experts on the handling of colonial collections, modern exhibition and display methods, interdisciplinary provenance research as well as digitization in the field of museums and archives.

The participants, officials of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, experts from different museums, representatives of the National Art Gallery and the National Heritage Council as well as a UNAM post-graduate student and a journalist from NBC, will be visiting Berlin, Leipzig and Stuttgart.

The information tour includes visits to the German Historical Museum Berlin, the Ethnological Museum Berlin, the Humboldt Forum, Grassi Museum Leipzig and Linden-Museum Stuttgart. The group from Namibia will also have meetings with representatives from the Federal Foreign Office, the German Lost Art Foundation and the Government Commissioner for Cultural Affairs and the Media.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.